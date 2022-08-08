Submit Release
Watkins Insurance Group Launches Teacher Support Program with School Supplies Giveaway

Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Furthers Its Commitment to Education in Central Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watkins Insurance Group, an Assurex Global Partner, announced it has helped 40 teachers in the Central Texas area with school supplies. The independent insurance agency believes that a successful school year starts with a successful teacher. Therefore, Watkins Insurance Group wanted to support these teachers by providing school supplies to help them get started during the new school year.

Items provided to the teachers included books, flashcards, sensory toys, and classroom organization items. The program was able to help teachers located in Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock, Leander, and Dripping Springs who teach a variety of subjects, including elementary education, special education, dual language, music, literacy, life skills, and college and career readiness.

"Watkins Insurance Group is delighted to be able to help Central Texas teachers and students as they return to the classroom this fall," said COO/CFO Chris Scott. "Our schools are the lifeblood of our communities, and the teachers that work so hard every day deserve our support.”

“As the daughter of a small public school teacher, I know how creative teachers must be when budgeting for their classrooms," said Brand Marketing Manager Dshanya Reese. "I am so proud to work for an insurance agency that is giving back to the community in a meaningful way. Our mission of being here to help extends beyond insurance and risk management solutions.”


About Watkins Insurance Group
Founded in 1949, Austin-based Watkins Insurance Group is the largest privately-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas. As a proud Partner of Assurex Global, the world’s largest association of privately held insurance brokers, Watkins Insurance Group employs insurance professionals in multiple locations. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, bond solutions, and wealth protection guidance for businesses and personal risks of all sizes. For more information, visit watkinsinsurancegroup.com.

Dshanya Reese, CIC
Watkins Insurance Group
+1 512-452-8877
dreese@watkinsinsurancegroup.com
