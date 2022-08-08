Conquering Africa, expansion in sight with a joint venture on the Nigerian market for iSwiss and Aleo Christopher

The Italian-Swiss entrepreneur Aleo Christopher, the rising star of the new finance, already awarded by Forbes, really does not seem to want to stop.

LUGANO, SWITERZLAND, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the creation and commissioning of the main office in Lugano, the offices in Dubai were also opened in a short time. In what is the financial center of the Middle East, iSwiss has shown that it can be an important part of the new decentralized finance, with a particular focus on SMEs, often excluded or not sufficiently involved in the high-level finance of decentralizations and in all that is the new finance based on crypto and blockchain.A winning theme, given that there is already talk of an expansion of iSwiss services to the African continent.The target identified is that of Nigeria and to get the best out of the iSwiss entrepreneur and CEO Aleo Christopher had an interesting first meeting with the Nigerian entrepreneur Awwal Garba CEO of Magma Petroleum Investment Limited and the Magma conglomerate, a company with interests in all the African continent in many areas.This meeting of creative minds coupled with strongly resolute personalities was not just a courtesy visit.During the same, the first steps for the landing of iSwiss in Nigeria were hypothesized, a country that can be considered, among those not consolidated, one of those with the greatest financial growth in the world.Today Nigeria is the second largest country in the world when it comes to cryptocurrency exchanges.This open-mindedness of the Central African country and its inhabitants can be an excellent starting point for proposing the renowned credit, insurance, and payment services of iSwiss.A new adventure seems to be about to begin, obviously headed by Christopher Aleo, an enlightened entrepreneur who, after having conquered the markets and finance of what is the center of European and the Middle East finance, is preparing to land on the African continent.A path of growth and expansion that is not difficult to explain and which is based on a win-win strategy, which brings benefits for everyone, first of all, the realities that, by collaborating with iSwiss, can finally access financial opportunities that until now were precluded to them.