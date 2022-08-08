Leak Detection Market is Expected to Reach USD 4.41 Bn By 2029 | Key Players: FLIR Systems, ABB, Siemens Energy, Pentair
Water pipeline leak detection equipment is widely being utilized for detecting and determining leak location in a pipeline. Various acoustic and non-acoustic devices are deployed for water pipeline leakage. Data is transmitted through various sensors and data collectors placed within the water pipeline network.
Global Leak Detection Market was valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.41 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Handheld Gas Detectors accounts for the largest component segment in the respective market owing to the rise in in demand among oil and gas companies. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Market Definition
The term leak or leakage means an unintended crack, hole or porosity in an enveloping wall or joint of the pipes, batteries, sealed products, chambers or storage containers that must contain/transfer different fluids and gases. These cracks or holes allow the escape of fluids and gases from a closed medium.
Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes
FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), ABB (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens Energy (Germany), Pentair (US), ClampOn AS (Norway), Schneider Electric (France), Atmos International (UK), Xylem (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), PERMA-PIPE International Holdings, Inc. (US), TTK (India), PSI Software AG (Germany), HIMA (India), AVEVA Group plc (UK), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), INFICON (Switzerland), Fotech Group Ltd. (UK), Asel-Tech Inc. (US), MAGNUM Pirex AG / MAGNUM LEO-Pipe GmbH (Germany), Hawk Measurement Systems (Australia), and OptaSense Ltd. (US), among others.
Key Market Segmentation
The leak detection market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Product Type
Handheld Gas Detectors
UAV-Based Detectors
Manned Aircraft Detectors and Vehicle-Based Detectors
Others
Technology
Acoustic / Ultrasound
Fiber Optic
Pressure-Flow Deviation Methods
Extended Real-Time Transient Model (E-RTTM)
Thermal Imaging
Mass/Volume Balance
Vapor Sensing
Laser Absorption and Lidar
Hydraulic Leak Detection
Negative Pressure Valves
Others
End User
Oil and Gas
Chemical Plant
Water Treatment Plants
Thermal Power Plant
Mining and Slurry
Others
By Region of Leak Detection market:
North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)
Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)
MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA
North America dominates the leak detection market due to the presence of stringent government regulations and norms within the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the increase in demand for oil and oil products in the region.
