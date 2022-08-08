Lentrade LLC to Unveil New Mining Rig with Less Maintenance and Major Return in Profit

Every cryptocurrency expert once began their journey by first and foremost being inquisitive about cryptocurrency.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every cryptocurrency expert once began their journey by first and foremost being inquisitive about what cryptocurrency is. And at a point most certainly must have come to term with the word MINING.

At first, this might seem like another basic concept such as mining with your mobile phone, or not understanding the concept at all. But, in reality there’s more to Mining and the concept has changed along the years.

The rising popularity of cryptocurrencies has resulted in a lot of users looking to invest in Bitcoin mining machines or cloud mining which allow users to mine currency from the comfort of their homes. But what exactly are these mining machines, and how Lentrade plans to beat the market with its new Mining equipment?

Lentrade CEO made an announcement earlier this week concerning the launch date of the new mining machine.

He further stated:

“At Lentrade, we are focused and dedicated on developing the best mining techniques, new gen machine and make mining more accessible by developing mining rigs which are efficient, less harmful gas and environmental hazards, less electricity consumption thereby reducing allocations in electricity bills, and most importantly generate a higher hashrate and ROI than every other machine.”

Mining has been in existence for a while, and here is everything you need to know about the top Bitcoin mining machines, and how Lentrade plans to make an improved mining cloud machine, making mining a lot easier.

In addition of cloud mining being cheaper, it also saves money in buying or building your own rig, there are some other benefits to cloud mining too: since it does not require significant computer knowledge or an expensive upfront investment in physical equipment (such as ASIC miners).

However, there are some measures that needs to be considered when getting started in mining. This includes:

Software Choices

Getting started in cryptocurrency mining, will require some basic understanding. First, there are different types of mining software out there. Some are designed for ASICs, some for GPUs, and some for CPUs.

With the ASICS being the most effective in performance, we are building our strategy on the ASICS. Installed with the latest mining software, for new features and improvement in mining. Cryptocurrency mining is constantly evolving, and new miners are always coming out with new features. The last step is selecting a mining pool. A mining pool is a group of miners who work together to mine a block, and then split the rewards among themselves.

Electricity Costs

Bitcoin mining machines use a lot of electricity. A miner can use up to 1,000 watts of power. That means that, in order to be profitable, miners need to have access to affordable electricity. Otherwise, they'll quickly rack up huge electric bills and go bankrupt. Lentrade found a major flaw in this development and the team are working on a system to generate more profits, and as well cut down on electricity charges.

This makes mining a lot easier, and more profitable.

How Much can You Earn?

In general context bitcoin mining machines are expensive, costing anywhere from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands. Depending on the machine and the choice of mining plan users will be selecting. Users could earn anywhere from a few dollars to a lot over a selected period. In some cases, people have even earned over $100 in a single day! Of course, this all depends on the current value of Bitcoin.

Mining Hardware adopted at Lentrade

1. Antminer S19 Pro

The top cryptocurrency mining equipment for mining Bitcoin and other SHA-256 cryptocurrencies right now is the Antminer S19 Pro ASIC Bitcoin miner. The highest hash rate, efficiency, and power usage are applied to this.

With a power efficiency of 29.7 J/TH and an electricity cost of $0.1 per kilowatt, this cryptocurrency mining equipment makes a daily profit of $12 which is relatively low compared to our working model.

The Antminer results overtime results in a 195 percent annual return rate and a short payback period of 186 days. Between 5 and 95 percent relative humidity is where it performs at its best. You can link the hardware to various mining pools, including Slushpool, Nicehash, Poolin, Antpool, and ViaBTC, just like you can with all other hardware for mining cryptocurrencies.

2. Avalonminer A1166 Pro

The AvalonMiner A1166 Pro mining rig works with cryptocurrencies with the SHA-256 algorithm, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin BSV. However, SHA-256-based coins like Acoin, Crown, Bitcoin, Curecoin, and others are still mineable.

Using Avalonminer, you can have a daily income of $2. The gadget has a flaw in efficiency of 0.042 j/Gh. This is a major drawback we are working on and at production we’ll be guaranteeing a better efficiency and daily profit rate.

3. WhatsMiner M30S++

Given its hash rating, the hardware from the firm, dubbed the MicroBT Whatsminer M30 S++, is regarded as a fast rig for mining cryptocurrencies.

Given the high price of these coins, their high hash rate, and profitability, the device, which mines cryptocurrencies using the SHA-256 algorithm, is mostly used to mine Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin BSV with generates much lesser profit margin on daily basis.

Lentrade believes everyone has a chance at wealth and we’re providing a medium for anyone to make money even in their sleep.

Lentrade LLC is working to produce new mining machines for crypto currency that are easier to maintain, and maintain maximum performance with less electricity consumption, less harmful gas emission with no noise and generates a higher hash-rate and profit daily. Our mining machine will be available for sales early in December.

