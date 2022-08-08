Dehydrated Vegetables Market to Exhibit Phenomenal Growth Exhibiting 8.3% CAGR through 2031 Attributing to Consumer Health Awareness | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.K. is home to some of the leading manufacturers of dehydrated vegetables. The rising demand for ultra-processed food is remarkably high in the U.K. While diet patterns among consumers are gradually changing, still a processed food constitutes a larger share. Nonetheless, increasing incidence of chronic ailments has been fuelling the demand for dehydrated vegetables. According to FMI, the market will rise at above 13% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

The recent study by ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) states insights about key factors driving demand for the dehydrated vegetable Market. The report tracks the global sales of the dehydrated vegetables market in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on the dehydrated vegetables industry in general, and dehydrated vegetables in particular.



According to FMI predictions, the dehydrated vegetables market grew at a robust CAGR of 4.8% between 2016 and 2020. The surging adoption of ready-to-eat food products having longer shelf life is increasing sales in the dehydrated vegetables market section. FMI has anticipated the market to exhibit an 8.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 steered by increasing launches within the category.

Over the past few years, an expansion of the space allotted to dehydrated vegetables is noticed across the retail shelves, attributed to the changing consumer preferences and increase in the ready-to-eat food and beverage industry. Technological advancements have made it possible to manufacture dehydrated vegetables in less time while retaining the original nutrient value of vegetables. This has been fueling the demand in the dehydrated vegetables market.

Key Takeaways

The rising surplus demand for healthy food products among consumers has been constantly creating lucrative growth opportunities for the dehydrated vegetables market. In order to cater to the surging demands for natural and healthy food ingredients, food manufacturers are focusing to include dehydrated vegetables in their product line.

Dehydrated vegetables are increasingly being preferred by a majority of consumers as they retain 100% of the nutritional content of fresh vegetables, while it takes significantly less space as compared to actual vegetables. Backed by these factors, the dehydrated vegetables market is projected to witness skyrocketing growth in the upcoming years.

In addition to that, manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on the production of dehydrated vegetables since it’s more convenient to transport such food items from one place to another which takes extremely less space. Apart from convenience in transportation, dehydrated vegetables are rich in nutrients and dietary fiber content which have been helping the market gain traction.

Due to changing work environment in urban areas, amplification in work timings is making it difficult for consumers to spend time at home cooking food. A hectic lifestyle is compelling consumers to go for ready-to-eat meals. Dehydrated vegetables help consumers prepare food in no time, hence, driving growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Fresno Cooperative Raisin Growers Inc., Olam International, Dole Food Company, Naturex S.A., Symrise AG, Mercer Foods, LLC., Chengde Shenli Food Co., Ltd., Vkc Nuts Private Limited, Viva Bella Orchards Inc., Kiantama, Sun-Maid Growers Of California, Sunshine Raisin Corporation, Traina Dried Vegetable Inc., Lion Raisins Inc., Jab Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd, Bergin Fruit Company Inc., Traina Dried Fruit Inc., Greek Dried Fruits S.A., Montagu Dried Fruit And Nuts (Pty) Ltd, Sun Valley Raisins Inc., A California Corporation, Raisin Champion International, Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., Ningxia Yuxiang Bio Food Engineering Co., Ltd., Montagu Dried Vegetable And Nuts (Pty) Ltd, Chengde Shenli Food Co., Ltd. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Companies operating in the dehydrated vegetables market are adopting strategies that will help them expand their footprint worldwide. Companies are focusing on the expansion of production plants to reach an increasing number of customers.

More Insights into the Dehydrated Vegetables Market

The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the global dehydrated vegetables market. Owing to their insane popularity in the U.S., dehydrated vegetables have also paved the way into several food bars as well. It is a constant product among any thru-hikers pack.

Owing to the increased focus on health and wellness, a phenomenal shift towards dehydrated vegetables is predicted in the forecast years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity was 42.4% between 2017 and 2018. The rising incidence of various chronic ailments has been causing a shift towards healthy food, bolstering prospects for dehydrated vegetables sales in the U.S.

Leading manufacturers in the dehydrated vegetables market are situated in the U.K. There is a remarkable demand for ultra-processed food in the U.K. Attributing to these factors, the market will rise by above 13% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. In addition to that, the increasing incidence of chronic ailments has been fueling the demand for dehydrated vegetables in the global market.

In terms of both production and consumption, China has emerged to be the largest market which holds a significant market share of one-fourth of the total production of the global dehydrated vegetables market in the year 2021. China is contributing the largest market share in the global dehydrated vegetables market.

India is showing prominent growth in the dehydrated vegetables market as it is home to the world’s leading food producers, importers, and exporters. FMI has forecast India to remain one of the highly profitable markets over the course of the forecast period as it accounted for around 13% of the total market share in the year 2021.

Market Segmentation

Product Type:

Carrot

Onions

Potatoes

Broccoli

Beans

Peas

Cabbage

Mushrooms

Tomatoes





Form:

Minced & Chopped

Powder & Granules

Flakes

Slice & Cubes

Others





Nature:

Organic

Conventional

End Use:

Food Manufacturers Snacks & Savory Products Infant Foods Soups Salads, Dressings & Sauces Others

Food Service

Retail

Drying Method:

Air Drying

Spray Drying

Freeze Drying

Drum Drying

Vacuum Drying

Others

Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Store Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Traditional Grocery Retailers Food & Drink Specialty Stores Online Retail



