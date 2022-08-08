Esports Market Insights Report 2021, Trends & Opportunities to 2028 | Activision Blizzard, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd.,

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global esports market size reached USD 1,165.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving global esports market revenue growth are emergence of online sports cafes and increased venture capital investments. In addition, rising number of events with major sponsorship deals is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Many gamers are interested in online sports or esports cafe concepts since these allow playing games without need to purchase the required equipment. Another benefit of running an esports cafe is the potential to foster a competitive attitude through organizing of amateur tournaments. Majority of esports cafes currently have cutting-edge gaming equipment, which is expected to encourage gamers to visit esports café, and in turn boost market growth.

The Global Esports Market file gives a complete evaluation of the Esports marketplace close to the modern-day and rising trends, local outlook, aggressive landscape, and forecast estimation for sales and marketplace share. The file is an all-inclusive record offering critical information that specialize in boom statistics, estimation of sales stocks and boom, marketplace valuation, and additionally emphasizes the aggressive landscape, enterprise opportunities, and strategic alliances and procedures undertaken with the aid of using the dominant enterprise players.

𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭

First Person Shooter (FPS) segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The FPS game genre is currently the most popular and wanted. In this game genre, a player can control one avatar at a time. Among the most popular games are Counter-Strike and Call of Duty, among many others.

Sponsorship segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution over the forecast period. Sponsorship gives businesses a major opportunity to reach out directly to their target audience via online and offline media channels. Many major companies such as Nvidia and Intel have signed sponsorship deals with esports teams and event organizers. Providing gaming-related products has proven to be an excellent investment, thereby allowing businesses to increase revenues and drive brand image.

Smartphone segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Since smartphone users have risen significantly over the years, developments in esports has been increasing in parallel, driven by robust Internet connectivity and speed as well as ease of accessibility and affordability of high-performance smartphones, which are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Activision Blizzard, Inc., Modern Times Group, Nintendo Co., Ltd., FACEIT, Gfinity plc, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Valve Corporation, and Gameloft SE.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Esports market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬, 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Game Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

First Person Shooter (FPS)

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Real-time Strategy (RTS)

Player Versus Player (PvP)

Revenue Streams Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Publisher Fees

Sponsorship

Media Rights

Merchandise & Tickets

Advertising

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Smartphone

Computer

Tablet

Others

The study segments the Esports industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Esports market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Esports market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Esports market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

What market size will 2028 be, and what growth rate will it experience?

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Esports market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Esports market?

What are the main issues facing the global Esports market?

