Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Share, Growth, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast To 2027
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Share.
The global water pipeline leak detection system market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. A water pipeline leak detection system is specially engineered equipment that assists controllers in detecting unintended leakages caused by pores, corrosion and cracks. It is integrated with sensors and data collectors, which are positioned within the pipeline network to alert management centers regarding leaks by recording vibrations stimulated by the water while escaping the pipe. Additionally, a water pipeline leak detection system aids in identifying the precise location of seepage, enhancing premise management, and mitigating water wastage by providing timely alerts to resolve the issue.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Trends:
The widespread adoption of the water pipeline leak detection system can be attributed to the increasing number of ongoing construction activities across the globe. This, in turn, has supplemented the demand for uninterrupted water supply, specifically in the residential sector, thus driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns and the heightened instances of water scarcity have prompted governments of several countries to promote the uptake of water pipeline detection systems to avoid the wastage of clean treated water, which is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the large-scale integration of distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) and the Internet of things (IoT) solutions are further contributing to the market growth.
Report Features Details
Base Year of the Analysis 2021
Historical Period 2016-2021
Forecast Period 2022-2027
Units US$ Billion
Segment Coverage Technology, Equipment, Pipe Type, End-Use, Region
Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
NEC Corporation
Xylem Inc.
SPX Corporation
Mueller Water Products Inc
Gutermann AG.
3M Company
ABB Ltd.
Badger Meter Inc.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.
Breakup by Technology:
Ultrasonic
Smart Ball
Magnetic Flux
Fiber Optic
Others
Breakup by Equipment:
Acoustic
Non-Acoustic
Breakup by Pipe Type:
Plastic Pipes
Ductile Iron Pipes
Stainless Steel Pipes
Aluminium Pipes
Others
Breakup by End- Use:
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Municipal
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
