Dental Floss Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2028 | 3M, Dr Wild & Co. AG, Sunstar Suisse SA, Lion Corp
New Research Study ""Dental Floss Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook""
Dental floss is a vital part of the oral hygiene routine. Flossing is one of the most vital practice followed in dental care. Moreover, dental floss helps remove bacteria, plaque, and food and it helps reduce the likelihood of periodontal diseases. Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping the mouth and teeth clean to prevent dental problems, like dental caries, gingivitis, and bad breath. Floss helps get rid of plaque, reduce the risk of cavities, and helps prevent gum disease such as gingivitis and periodontitis. American Dental Association (ADA) suggests that flossing before brush will make brushing teeth more effective. ADA also recommends flossing teeth every day to improve oral health and prevent gum disease, tooth decay, and more.
The global Dental Floss market was valued at $588.7 Mn in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 732.5 Mn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2022–2028
The Dental Floss market is divided between organised and unorganised companies. The unorganised market now dominates the Dental Floss market. However, over the predicted period of 2022-2028, this picture is expected to alter. Lifestyle Modification, Rising Due to urbanisation, Growing Middle Class Population, Local Availability and Availability of Snacks in Small Package Size, Low Price, and Company's Strategies to Focus on Regional Taste are all contributing to the growth of the Dental Floss Market.
Major Key players in this Market:
• 3M
• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
• Colgate-Palmolive Company
• HRB Brand (Dr. Fresh LLC)
• Johnson & Johnson
• Perrigo Company Plc. (RANIR LLC)
• Lion Corporation
• Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc
• Procter & Gamble
• The humble Co.
• Sunstar Suisse SA
• Dr Wild & Co. AG
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product:
Waxed floss
Un-waxed floss
Other Products
Drivers & Trends
The Dental Floss Market is reliant on a number of factors that can either help or hinder the industry overall. The variables are presented and classified according to their potential impact on the Dental Floss Market. Various factors are defined in the report for all of the Dental Floss Market segments and countries. These variables have data attached to them.
Regional Outlook
The research divides the global Dental Floss market into segments based on various variables, as well as a geographic segmentation. This segmentation was carried out in order to gain thorough and trustworthy information about the global Dental Floss market. As global parts, the study looks at Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
Method of Research
For the time frame 2022-2028, the market research team used Porter's Five Force Model to examine the Global Dental Floss Market demand. In addition, a thorough SWOT analysis is carried out to help the reader make more informed decisions about the Global Dental Floss Market demand. We used both primary and secondary data collection techniques. In addition, for a thorough analysis of the market, the data analysts used publicly available tools such as annual accounts, SEC filings, and white papers. The approach to analysis clearly reflects the goal of having it evaluated against various metrics in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.
Report covers:
✔Comprehensive research methodology of Global Dental Floss Market.
✔This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.
✔An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
✔Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Dental Floss Market.
✔Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Dental Floss Market.
✔Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
✔Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
