Dietary Supplements Market Future Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraint, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2030

Increasing geriatric population across the globe and shifting consumer preference due to rising health awareness are key factors driving market revenue growth

Dietary Supplements Market Trend – High demand for additional supplements among the working population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dietary supplements market size reached USD 145.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Over the projected period, rising consumer awareness of their own health and wellbeing is anticipated to be a major market driver for dietary supplements. Due to busy schedules and evolving lifestyles, the working population worldwide struggles to meet the needs for dairy nutrients. The industry is anticipated to grow increasingly dependent on supplements to meet nutritional needs due to their high level of convenience.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Abbott, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Amway Corp., Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Bayer AG, Herbalife International of America Inc., Glanbia PLC, Nature's Sunshine Product, Inc., Solgar Inc., Lamberts, Universal Nutrition, Pfizer Inc., American Health, Capstone Nutrition, LLC, VitaminLab, Nuchido and Nuchido Time+, Truebasics.com, NUTRIBAND, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc. (HVMN), and Persona Nutrition.

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the dietary supplements market industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the dietary supplements market.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 :

Emergen Research uses a consistent process to minimise residual mistakes by narrowing the scope, validating using first-hand information, and regularly maintaining the internal database. To account for the frequent market swings and keep up with any changes in the dynamics of the market, a dynamic model is developed. Individual markets will have different factors and variables included in the research, but most significantly, the model will take into account information from both the demand and supply sides to determine the market gap.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.

The herbal dietary supplements market has had tremendous expansion in terms of value sales over the last several years. The main drivers driving the demand for herbal supplements are the growing knowledge of the health benefits linked to the intake of plant-based food products and the rising number of health-conscious customers. Some of the important herbal dietary supplements that have acquired more momentum in recent years include horehound, yohimbe, cranberry, black cohosh, senna, cinnamon, and flaxseed. As a whole, the growth of herbal and conventional dietary supplements has been very similar in recent years. Long-standing cultural practises that originated in places like East and South Asia have spread to the US and, to a lesser extent, Europe.

𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 & 𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 :

over the forecast period due to rising health awareness among consumers and increasing number of weight management programs. Dietary supplements contain a variety of ingredients such as vitamins, herbs, minerals, fiber, caffeine, and others, which can help to boost energy, build muscle, and improve nutrition.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share due to rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity among adults and children owing to changing lifestyle and food habits. Increasing population and growing health consciousness among consumers are increasing expenditure on health-enhancing products, which is driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The Dietary supplements market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Dietary supplements market .

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Botanicals

Minerals

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Probiotics

Herbal Supplements

Others

𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Additional Supplements

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Bone & Joint

Energy & Weight Management

Diabetes

Immunity

Others

𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Geriatric

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the size of the overall Dietary supplements market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Dietary supplements market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Dietary supplements market ?

What is the Dietary supplements market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Dietary supplements market ?

