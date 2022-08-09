THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES NEWEST FEATURED COMPANY LITHIUM IONIC! (TSXV: LTH)
An Emerging Project in a Lithium District Brazilian Clean Energy Project in a Producing Mining Camp
Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSX:LTH)
Lithium Ionic Corp. is precisely the type of company our followers and subscribers want. Lithium is the ‘driving’ force behind electric vehicles, Very excited to have them aboard!”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company”), is pleased to announce that Lithium Ionic Corp. a publicly traded company which owns a 100% ownership interest in the Itinga lithium project in Brazil (the “Itinga Project” or the “Project”). has joined as a Featured Company.
— Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
The Itinga project is situated approximately 25km east of the town of Araçuaí and 594km northeast of Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil. This location is a well-known pegmatitic province where for decades many pegmatite occurrences have been mined for high-value heavy metal oxide minerals (cassiterite and coltan), lithium silicates (spodumene, petalite, and lepidolite), and semi-precious gemstones.
CEO Blake Hylands - Commented
“I am excited at the opportunity of joining the Investors Coliseum. Lithium Ionic is at an important point in its development and joining the Investors Coliseum is part of that effort.
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated:
The Coliseum wants to showcase exciting companies and sectors that will be at the forefront of this growing sector and industry. Lithium Ionic is one of those companies that deserve and are expected to contribute tremendously to the success of this growing Industry. Our commitment has always been to showcase exceptional companies with tremendous growth opportunities for the future. And that is exactly what we have done by adding such a forward-thinking company in such a unique jurisdiction for mining”
About Lithium Ionic Corp.
Lithium Ionic is a publicly traded Canadian exploration company focused on developing commercial-grade lithium economically and safely. Lithium Ionic holds 100% interest in +1,300 hectares in the prolific Araçuaí Li-Province with areas immediately adjacent to the CBL lithium mine and Barreiro deposit of Sigma Lithium. The Itinga Project is a lithium project located in Minas Gerais state northeast in Brazil’s southwest region and is owned by Lithium Ionic Inc. (“Lithium Ionic”) through its wholly owned subsidiary MGLIT Empreendimentos Ltda (“MGLIT”).
Spyros Karellas
The Investors Coliseum
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Lithium Ionic Corp.- Corporate Overview with Blake Hylands, CEO