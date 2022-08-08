3D Printing Materials Market Outlook And Forecast | General Electric, Arkema S.A, Stratasys, Sandvik AB, Materialise NV

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the automotive industry and government investment.

3D Printing Materials Market Size – USD 1.36 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.6%, Market Trends – Emergence of countless new opportunities for increasing material production” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 3D Printing Materials Market is projected to reach USD 6.54 billion in 2027. The 3D printing materials industry is increasing due to the rise in the demand from healthcare, automotive, and other industries, globally. The 3D printing materials demand is expected to witness slower growth in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, the end of lockdown and recovery in the end-use industries would stimulate the 3D printing materials to demand during the forecast period.

Huge demand for the 3D printing custom offsets and huge application solutions of the 3D printed materials in automobiles, aircraft, and medical implants, among others are the core propellers for this market. The method of additive manufacturing is increasing traction steadily in the area of medicine for prosthesis and dental attachments that are generated by 3D printers, which in turn encourages the growth of the market. Adoption of 3D printers for educational and developmental purpose has supported the sales of 3D printing materials. Intensified engagement among the 3D printer manufacturers has led to a reduction in the rates of 3D printers, developments in its performance has added to the growth of the market.

The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟑𝐃 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬

Although 3D printing is a simpler method of producing goods, it is expensive due to high material costs, which is a significant market limitation. Higher purity and composition criteria necessary for 3D printing are the cause of these high costs. The typical cost of metal for 3D printing is around USD 500.0 per kg, which makes it highly expensive to use in general applications because the cost of the finished product is too high in comparison to the goods on the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

General Electric, Arkema S.A., Höganäs AB, D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Royal Dsm N.V., Stratasys, Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Sandvik AB, Materialise NV, and Evonik Industries AG., among others.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Light weight, higher precision, and flawless design have been highly beneficial for many use cases. Automotive & aerospace are a few areas where the mentionable light weight and designing efficiency of the 3D printing materials played an important role in fuel efficiency.

Metal powder producers and suppliers are spending in capacity developments to match the growing demand from their end-users. Significant companies in the 3D printing metals market are Metallizes and Arcam AB.

In May 2019, a US-based material producer, Amastan Technologies, announced the acquisition of a producer of refined titanium materials, AL Solutions.

The research scrutinizes new growth opportunities, carried out with an in-depth analysis of the global 3D Printing Materials Market on the basis of development, and data analysis accounting for every aspect of the 3D Printing Materials Market . Moreover, the report delivers information on regions, types, key drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rates, forecasts, and market size (quantity and value), and market segment by region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the five top players of the 3D Printing Materials Market ?

How will the 3D Printing Materials Market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the 3D Printing Materials Market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the 3D Printing Materials Market ?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the 3D Printing Materials Market throughout the forecast period?

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞: 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Powder

Filament

Liquid

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞: 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞: 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞: 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Manufacturing

Prototyping

Others

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞: 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

FDM

SLS

SLA

DMLS

Others

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Printing Materials Market By Form Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. 3D Printing Materials Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. 3D Printing Materials Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. 3D Printing Materials Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. 3D Printing Materials Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 10. 3D Printing Materials Market Regional Outlook

