Adventure Tourism Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Adventure Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Adventure Tourism Market Size.

Global adventure tourism market size reached US$ 852.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the Adventure Tourism Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.23% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Adventure tourism represents a form of traveling to exotic and remote places for the natural environment, cultural immersion, physical activities, etc. It generally involves climbing, cycling, caving, hiking, hunting, rafting, etc. Adventure tourism encourages travelers to interact with the local people and connect with their core values in the process. Furthermore, it offers economical and effective incentives to enhance biocultural diversity while generating financial benefits for private and domestic industries. Presently, adventure tourism is gaining widespread traction over conventional mass tourism as it supports economies, is resilient, encourages sustainable practices, etc.

Global Adventure Tourism Market Trends:

The growing demand for authentic and personalized traveling experiences, on account of the elevating levels of urbanization and disposable incomes of consumers, is primarily driving the adventure tourism market. Besides this, the inflating popularity of video blogging on numerous platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., is encouraging individuals to travel to offbeat places, which is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising consumer concerns towards the adverse effects of conventional tourism, such as soil erosion, natural habitat loss, widespread pollution, etc., are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies to create domestic employment opportunities and promote community development practices is also propelling the global market. Additionally, the introduction of fast and mobile-friendly websites that allow peer reviews, cater to 360-degree video tours, aid customers in making informed booking decisions, etc., is anticipated to fuel the adventure tourism market over the forecasted period.

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Type, Activity, Age Group, Sales Channel, Region

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global adventure tourism market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, activity, age group and sales channel.

Competitive Landscape:

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Austin Adventures Inc

Butterfield & Robinson Inc

Cox & Kings Ltd

Discovery Nomads

G Adventures

Geographic Expeditions Inc

Intrepid Group Limited

Mountain Travel Sobek

Recreational Equipment Inc

ROW Adventures

TUI AG.

Breakup by Type:

Hard Adventure

Soft Adventure

Breakup by Activity:

Land-based Activity

Water-based Activity

Air-based Activity

Breakup by Age Group:

Below 30 Years

30–41 Years

42–49 Years

50 Years and Above

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Travel Agent

Direct

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

