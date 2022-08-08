Corporeal Models  Market Analysis, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics 2028

Market Size – USD 51.07 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 1.4%, Market Trends – Rising emphasis on patient safety and effective treatment.

Growing demand for corporeal models in corporeal studies for effective learning and teaching is one of the major factor influencing market growth.

The global corporeal models market is expected to reach USD 57.03 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Corporeal models are in fact an artificial prototype of body parts like eyes, skull, brain and nervous system among others to impart a vivid and clear understanding of various complex body functions especially humans, along with a clear understanding of disease and ailments associated with it.

Growing demand for corporeal models in corporeal studies for providing effective learning and teaching is one of the major factor influencing market growth. Human anatomy models are superb teaching and learning resources. These are normally used by academic institutes for providing an improved and clear understanding to the scholars about the otherwise sophisticated and overwhelming human anatomy. Corporeal model makes it easy for learners to comprehend the multifaceted operations of the human body parts. They provide a practical learning experience to the scholars and make it easy for them to visualize everything in a vivid manner.

The rapid adoption of AI, ML, and IoT and robust data management processes has made the hospitals and clinical settings smarter. New technologies and solutions have improved the normal medical processes such as clinical diagnosis, treatment, diseases management, and monitoring patient recovery after discharge. Rapid digitalization and increasing adoption of virtual care and telemedicine is further expected to positively impact the revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Emergence of new healthcare and telemedicine startups, increasing number of collaborations among healthcare facilities and research institutions, and rising focus on patient engagement solutions has further fueled revenue growth of the market. Key companies are forming strategic alliances and collaborative ventures such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, manufacturing and licensing agreements, and product launches among others.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report:

Nasco, Laerdal Medical, Columbia Dentoform, 3B Scientific, Erler-Zimmer, Algeo, Fysiomed, Simulaids, Altay Scientific, and Frasaco.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered in the report.

The report further discusses in detail the regional spread of the global Corporeal Models market along with analysis of production and consumption patterns, import/export analysis, supply and demand ratio, market share and size based on volume and value, trends and demands, revenue share, and presence of the key players of the market.

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Segmentation based on Types:

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Brain Model

Torso Model

Organ Model

Nervous System Model

Skeletal System Model

Hand Model

Eye Model

Tooth Model

Digestive System Model

Pregnancy Model

Others

Printing Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

2D Printing

3D Printing

Stereo lithography

Poly Jet

Multi Jet fusion

Fused Deposition Modeling

Others

4D Printing

End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Scientific Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Education Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

