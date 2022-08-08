DTaP Vaccine  Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2028

Market Size – USD 3.26 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.84%, Market Trends – Initiatives taken by governments to eradicate these diseases

Growing demand for DTaP vaccines to prevent the occurrence of diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis is a significant factor expected to stimulate market growth.

The global DTaP Vaccine market is expected to reach USD 5.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus and acellular Pertussis) is an immunization product targeting diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, and is usually first given at two months of age. The capital letters "D" and "P" in DTaP relate to increased diphtheria and pertussis antigen concentrations, in comparison to Tdap products.

Factors such as high birth rate and the growing popularity of pertussis vaccination, are anticipated to propel the pertussis vaccine market which in turn would have a positive impact on the DTaP vaccine market globally. According to a survey by WHO in 2015, 126 countries had achieved a minimum 90% coverage of the vaccine. Besides, injuries caused by these vaccines is likely to impede the growth of the global market. In the U.S. in 2015, there had been seven claims registered in the federal VICP (Vaccine Injury Compensation Program) on account of post-pertussis vaccination injuries and deaths, comprising three deaths and four serious injuries.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Protein Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Merch Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Sanofi Aventis, AstraZeneca, and Emergent Biosolution Inc. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By disease type, the use of the vaccine in treating Pertussis is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period as childhood vaccination is one of the safest and cost-effective ways for the pertussis-free environment.

Kinrix is forecasted to hold a significant share of the market with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period.

North America contributes to the largest market share in 2020. In the U.S., coverage with DTaP vaccines differ across age groups. Vaccination coverage for children aged 19 to 35 months of age remains consistently high, at 95.0% for ≥3 DTaP dosages and 84.6% for ≥4 DTaP dosages reported in 2015. In 2014, according to the CDC, 28,660 cases of pertussis were reported in the U.S.

The Europe and Asia Pacific markets follow the North America market in terms of market dominance.

Competitive Landscape:

Dominant key players in the market are adopting various strategies like mergers and acquisition, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures and product launches to gain a robust footing in the market. Growing demand for various medical products, increasing adoption of home-care settings, point-of-care diagnosis, high demand for vaccines and medication for controlling COVID-19 is expected to benefit the key companies throughout the forecast period.

Global Market Segmentation:

Disease Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Daptacel

Infanrix

Kinrix

Pediarix

Pentacel

Quaracel

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centers

The global DTaP Vaccine market is broadly divided into 5 major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

