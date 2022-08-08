Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzer Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2028

Market Size – USD 569.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.11%, Market Trends –The expanding use of blood cell analyzers

Rise in the aging population worldwide will boost market growth; increasing incidences of age-related ailments such as liver, kidney, and heart are the major factors influencing market growth.

The global Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzer Market is estimated to reach USD 914.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing number of age-related ailments such as liver, kidney, and heart along with an increase in the aging population worldwide. Lead poisoning and sickle cell disease are the reason for increased clinical testing in labs in various regions, which leads to the predominance of blood-related disorders such as hereditary spherocytosis, identification of abnormal hemoglobin’s, cytochemistries on blood and bone marrow, and chronic granulomatous disease. These factors are further expected to drive the market.

Hemolysis agent for blood cell analyzer are frequently used in the determination of the health condition of a person by examining fluid body samples like blood and urine. The enhanced preference for preventive healthcare has encouraged the demand for early detection and treatment of age-related health conditions, which in turn, will increase the growth of hemolysis agent for blood cell analyzers market in the forecast period.

North America accounts for the largest share of 22.30% in 2020, driven by factors such as the presence of world-class healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced practice, a high number of people with blood related problems, higher spending, strict guidelines and appearance of leading industry players in the region. The dominance of the regional market is mainly associated with the rising demand for blood cell analyzers in several clinical settings. The U.S. will boost the North America industry due to the increasing predominance of age-related ailments such as liver, kidney, and heart copulated with the growing geriatric population. Adoption of new technologies will further propel the growth of the hemolysis agent for blood cell analyzer market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The expanding use of blood cell analyzers in diagnosing blood transfusion-transmitted infections globally is a crucial factor emphasizing the market. Various instances of blood donations in some emerging and developed countries is a leading trend bolstering the demand for the market. Also, the widely emerging application of blood cell analyzers in the evaluation of cardiovascular diseases and the frequency of bone marrow disorders are key trends boosting the market.

Less than 500 ml market of the product segment accounts for the largest market share of 38.92% of the market in 2020, this is mainly due to the vital role played by the analyzers to detect, diagnose, and provide useful data for further studies, regarding different ailments.

The high expense of electronic instruments has hindered their adoption in several less developed nations, despite the fact that, the demand for high-quality solutions for enhancing the laboratory workflow and improving customer patient care is anticipated to spur advancement in automated blood cell analyzers. The innovative use of reagents and substantial increases in flow cytometry by manufacturers is expected to aid the growth of the market. Moreover, the research for novel plasma-based therapeutics is anticipated to bring exciting opportunities for market players in the coming years.

These analyzers are majorly required while detecting blood transfusion-transmitted infections. With a surge occurring in cases where blood transfusion is necessary, the global blood analyzer market is expected to expand with leaps and bounds during the next few years. Blood donation programs too are witnessing a substantial rise in recent times, consequently proving beneficial for the market’s progress. Moreover, a rise in cardiovascular diseases and bone-marrow ailments too has been responsible for boosting growth in this market.

The clinical market of the application segment accounts for the largest share of 39.30% of the global Market in 2020, due to chronic lead poisoning and sickle cell disease This is due to the prevalence of blood-related disorders such as cytochemistries on blood and bone marrow, hereditary spherocytosis, identification of abnormal hemoglobin’s, and chronic granulomatous diseases.

The hospital market of the end user segment is valued at USD 175.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 289.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Various emerging and leading players are launching extensive and advanced solutions with new applications for various clinical settings, with a move to consolidate their shares in various regions.

The market players are primarily focused on developing new technologies to meet the requirements of users. Various companies are also involved in numerous merger & acquisitions as their essential strategy is to maintain sufficient market share. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth over the next few years.

North America is valued at USD 111.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 181.6 million by 2028. Several emerging and leading players are launching comprehensive and advanced solutions with new applications for different clinical settings, with a move to consolidate their shares in various regions

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzer Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Users and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Less than 500 ml

500-2000 ml

2000 ml

End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical companies

Diagnostic centers

Bio technology companies

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Clinical

Analytical research

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

