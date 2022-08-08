Acute Ischemia Monitors  Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook 2028

Market Size – USD 1.68 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.52%, Market Trends – Technological advancements, increasing focus

The growth of the market of acute ischemia monitors is driven by the rising prevalence of acute ischemia.

The Acute Ischemia Monitors Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.68 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.99 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.52%, during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of acute ischemia, technological advancements, increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure development, and increasing awareness about heart diseases drive the Acute Ischemia Monitors market growth.

Increasing the prevalence of acute ischemia around the world, advances in heart monitoring technology such as the launch of advanced insertible monitors, increasing focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure around the globe, high growth potential in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of acute ischemic monitoring.

In APAC, the fastest - growing regions are China and India for acute ischemia monitors owing to rising population and growing infrastructure. Australia is also expected to show substantial growth in the market for ischemic monitoring.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Portable monitor segment is anticipated to grow at the highest at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on ambulatory services and first aid care of heart stroke across the globe.

Benchtop Monitors dominated the acute ischemia monitors market and is expected to reach USD 1.26 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period owing to rising number cardiac surgical procedures, large installation base across the hospitals, clinical and surgical centres of all countries and increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure development.

The Surgical Intervention application system dominated the global acute ischemia monitors market in 2020. The market is estimated to reach USD 671.56 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The factors such as high number of heart surgical procedures across the globe coupled with rising incidence of the target diseases, improvement in medical reimbursement scenario for heart strokes, and technological advancements are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth at 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to active infrastructure developments in healthcare settings, increasing medical tourism in the region, high disease prevalence and favourable regulatory scenario in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Dominant key players in the market are adopting various strategies like mergers and acquisition, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures and product launches to gain a robust footing in the market. Growing demand for various medical products, increasing adoption of home-care settings, point-of-care diagnosis, high demand for vaccines and medication for controlling COVID-19 is expected to benefit the key companies throughout the forecast period.

Global Acute Ischemia Monitors Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Benchtop

Portable

Implantable/Insertible

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Initial management

Surgical intervention

Surgical recovery

Critical care

Emergency room

Long-term care

The global Acute Ischemia Monitors market is broadly divided into 5 major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

