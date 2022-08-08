Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2028

Market Size – USD 12.40 Billiion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced pruritus therapeutics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, and drug development pressure on pharmaceuticals due to upcoming patent expiries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Pruritus Therapeutics during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pruritus Therapeutics market was valued at USD 12.40 Billiion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.98 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.23 percent. The study covers therapeutic agents for ‘Pruritus’ - an unpleasant sensation that stimulates desire to scratch the skin. Pruritus therapeutics are available in wide range of skin conditions and other underlying causes of pruritus. Recent emergence of TRP channels as a drug target for treatment of itching is a major disruptive finding in pruritus sector. In line with this, TRP channel antagonists, TRPM8 agonists are some of the emerging TRP channel modulation mechanisms that can be for could be used for pruritus treatment.

Rising prevalence of target diseases, unmet needs of pruritus patients pushing the drug development, significant focus of pharmaceutical companies on development of novel mechanisms based pruritus drugs, upcoming patent expiry, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, associated side effects, and availability of advanced alternative treatment options such as photo therapy, are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Allergan, Astellas Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Local Anesthetics

Counterirritants

Immunosuppressant

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Others

Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Skin conditions

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Urticaria

Others

Internal diseases

Nerve disorders

Psychiatric diseases

Irritation and allergic reactions

Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Itchy skin treatment

Corticosteroid creams and ointments

Other creams and ointments

Oral medications

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Pruritus Therapeutics market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Pruritus Therapeutics market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 6.1 % and 6.0% CAGR, respectively. High pruritus prevalence across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2019, Corticosteroids is the dominating pruritus therapeutics which holds 41.4% of the global market. European regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

Calcineurin Inhibitors is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.9%. However, associated side effects and costs are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.

Skin conditions disease type segment (that includes xerosis, dermatitis, psoriasis, scabies, burns & scars, insect bites and hives) . was valued at USD 7.60 billion and is expected reach USD 12.60 billion by 2026.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 24.3% of the global Pruritus therapeutics market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth

Associated side effects related to pruritus therapeutics and lack of awareness about pruritus is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

