Floor Scrubber Integration with Software Platforms Is a Growing Trend in the Industrial Floor Scrubbers Industry

New Research Study ""Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Type (Walk-behind Scrubbers, Ride-on Scrubbers and Robotic Floor Scrubbers) By End-use Industry (Transportation, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Government, Education, Hospitality, Manufacturing & Warehousing, Retail & Food and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028""

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, The global Industrial Floor Scrubbers market is estimated to account for US$ 7,802.6 million by 2027

Industrial floor scrubber is used to clean industrial floors. These floor scrubbers are available in different sizes and configurations based on industrial needs. Traditional cleaning equipment are being replaced with more versatile and efficient scrubbers in a bid to meet sustainability goals. Moreover, the industrial floor scrubbers market has witnessed robust growth in the recent past. Industrial floor scrubbers are widely used in various industries such as warehousing, hospitality, transportation, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, etc. With the advancement in robotics, autonomous floor scrubbing robots are now available in the market. For instance, in 2018, Walmart used autonomous scrubbers named Auto-C in 78 stores in the United States.

The company also planned to use these scrubbers in its other stores located across the U.S. Moreover, Tennant Company launched its autonomous floor scrubber, named T7. The industrial floor scrubbers market is greatly driven by the increasing demand for industrial floor scrubbers amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as health facilities are increasing their efforts to ensure effective disinfection of floors. The contact-free cleaning trend is augmenting the market growth. Thus, key players operating in the market are capitalizing on the trend of contact-free cleaning and increasing their production capabilities. Apart from the healthcare, food, retail, hospitality, and government organizations are also adopting floor scrubbers. Customers are becoming increasingly aware of the advantages of mechanical cleaning.

Increasing awareness among end-users about health and hygiene is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial floor scrubbers market. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding health and safety by various private and government organizations have increased the demand for industrial floor scrubbers. The integration of floor scrubbers with a software platform for ease of operation is an on-going trend in the market. For instance, Avidbots is using software platforms to increase battery life and enhance safety during autonomous cleaning.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG

◘ Nilfisk-Advance Inc.

◘ Bortek Industries Inc.

◘ Tornado Industries Inc.

◘ Factory Cat

◘ iRobot Corporation

◘ Tennant Company

◘ Ecovacs Robotics

◘ Hako Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Drivers and Restraints

The market drivers for Industrial Floor Scrubbers are recognised for their ability to illustrate how their actions may affect the market's overall growth over the projection period. In order to identify potential future trends in the industry, the importance of driving forces and potential obstacles that market participants may encounter in the Industrial Floor Scrubbers market is carefully assessed. The restrictions of the Industrial Floor Scrubbers market may draw attention to the elements that might obstruct the development of the regular market. It is anticipated that measuring the Industrial Floor Scrubbers market negatives will enable entrepreneurs to expand solutions for the issues, worsening their control over the pessimistic perspective.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market, By Type

◘ Walk-behind Scrubbers

◘ Ride-on Scrubbers

◘ Robotic Floor Scrubbers

Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market , By End-use Industry

◘ Transportation

◘ Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

◘ Government

◘ Education

◘ Hospitality

◘ Manufacturing & Warehousing

◘ Retail & Food

◘ Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

