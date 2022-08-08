Agricultural Tractors Market Anticipated to Register USD 129.55 billion and Grow at 10.10% CAGR in the 2022-2029

Agricultural Tractors Market

A tractor is a vehicle with one or two small wheels in front and two large wheels in back. It is used to move attached implements such as rotators, plowing, tilling, sowing, cultivation, and harvesting in agriculture, construction, and logistics applications. Tractors come in two sizes: two wheels and four wheels. It is also available in a range of power outputs ranging from 20 HP to more than 20 HP.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the agricultural tractors market was growing at a value of 60.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 129.55 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Agricultural Tractors market survey report has a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The industry report is based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises and the end-user's organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. It divulges the nature of demand for the firm’s product to know if the demand for the product is constant or seasonal. The info covered in the Agricultural Tractors report lends a hand to businesses in knowing how patents, licensing agreements, and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products.

Market Analysis and Size

Companies in the agricultural tractor market are conducting data-driven research before investing in new manufacturing technologies, as many people's financial situations have been strained as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Although India offers lucrative incremental opportunities for agricultural tractor companies, farmers are slow to adopt new technologies such as driverless tractors. Nonetheless, this trend is changing as an increasing number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) empower the agricultural sector, increasing farmers' acceptance of smart agricultural tractors, machinery, and other equipment.



The top-notch Agricultural Tractors market document gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2022-2029 for the market. Important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are analyzed and mentioned in the report. This business report helps the firm in exploring new uses and new markets for its existing products and thereby, increasing the demand for its products. The market document provides an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, and product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The significant Agricultural Tractors market report is comprehensive and opens a door to the international market for the products.

Agricultural Tractors Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government support for the growing trend of farm mechanization

Government policies, such as loan waivers, schemes, and policies, are driving the growing trend of farm mechanization, which is expected to drive the growth of the agricultural tractors market in developing countries around the world. Farm mechanization is a rapidly growing phenomenon in the agricultural tractor market, as emerging economies benefit from government efforts to revolutionize the agriculture industry.

Growing prevalence of smart farming and growing farm training programs

Precision farming and the increasing adoption of farm mechanization to increase productivity are driving up demand for tractors. The growing number of farm training programs promoting the use of agricultural machinery on a large scale is also driving the tractor market. Aside from that, the growing number of building and construction projects is increasing the demand for tractors in the construction industry. Furthermore, various technological advancements have introduced advanced tractors equipped with GPS and telematics devices. The growing popularity of automated commercial vehicles and the widespread use of wireless connectivity for remote monitoring are expected to drive the global agricultural tractor market.

Opportunity

There is a growing demand for low-cost innovations in the agricultural tractor market. This demand has resulted in advancements in driverless tractors. Companies are expected to form talent pools in their R&D centers by collaborating with researchers who conduct science experiments outside of the academic setting. First-year engineering students are developing driverless tractors, which are gaining attention from popular news outlets. Companies in the agricultural tractor market are becoming aware of driverless tractors and benefiting from innovations in these tractors, as they have the potential to eliminate the costs associated with hiring a driver. As a result, companies in the agricultural tractor market should work with engineering talent to further innovate in driverless tractors.

Competitive Landscape and Agricultural Tractors Market Share Analysis

The agricultural tractors market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the agricultural tractors market.

Some of the major players operating in the agricultural tractors market are:

Deere & Company (U.S)

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (India)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

CLAAS KGaA GmbH (Germany)

AGCO Corporation (U.S)

CNH Industrial N.V (UK)

Enerpac Tool Group (U.S)

JCB (UK)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India)

SDF Group (Italy)

Bucher Industries (Switzerland)

Alamo Group, Inc. (U.S)



Research Methodology: Global Agricultural Tractors Market

Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes the obtainment of market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past in advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by the DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning grids, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional, and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

COVID-19 Impact on Agricultural Tractors Market

COVID-19 disrupted the entire supply chain; however, the agricultural industry appeared to be the least affected of all industries. This was primarily due to government efforts to classify agricultural activities as essential services. During COVID-19, the agricultural industry faced four major challenges: a lack of farm equipment parts, a drop in new tractor sales in the first half of 2020, the closure of production facilities, and a drop in working capital. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the agricultural tractor market, it is expected to rebound by the end of 2021.

Recent developments

New Holland North America added the T7 Heavy-duty Tractor with PLM Intelligence to its agricultural tractor lineup in July 2021. The new tractor is designed to help farmers be more productive by allowing them to multitask in a variety of field and transport applications.

TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment), the manufacturer of Massey Ferguson tractors, introduced its new DYNATRACK Series in February 2021, which is an advanced range of tractors that offer dynamic performance, sophisticated technology, unrivaled utility, and versatility, all engineered into a single powerful tractor.

Global Agricultural Tractors Market Scope

The agricultural tractor market is segmented on the basis of engine power, application, type, operation, and driver type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Engine power

Below 40 HP

40 HP–120 HP

121 HP–180 HP

181 HP–250 HP

More than 250 HP

Type

ICE

Electric

Application

Harvesting

Seed Sowing

Irrigation

others

Operations

Manual Tractor Vehicle

Autonomous Tractor Vehicle

Driver type

2-Wheel Drive

4-Wheel Drive

Agricultural Tractors Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The agricultural tractors market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, engine power, application, type, operation, and driver type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the agricultural tractors market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

China and India are the leading country-level markets for agricultural products such as crops and vegetables. Because of the availability of agricultural fields, Asia-Pacific countries are among the most appealing markets for agricultural tractors. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the agricultural sector is the primary source of income for nearly 58 percent of the country's population. The rising demand for agricultural machinery in the agricultural industry is expected to propel the agricultural tractors market in North America forward. Furthermore, the rising demand for agricultural implementation modernization is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the agricultural tractors market during the forecast period.

