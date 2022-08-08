Conduit Systems Market is Predicted to Expand due to increasing Bandwidth Requirements: Legrand S.A., Teaflex Spa

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The cable conduit system is a tubing and piping system that is used to protect wires and cables. These cable conduit systems can either be flexible or rigid. They are commonly used in data communication systems, medical equipment in healthcare sector and electrical wiring in construction. A flexible cable conduit system is a good option for applications that require flexibility. These flexible cable conduit systems are easy to install, have low cost maintenance, and high resistance to damage. These are best suited for outdoor or indoor applications where the direction of cables is frequently changed. These systems can be used for indoor as well as outdoor applications and they are mostly made up of plastic or metal. Conduits help in protecting from damage from environmental factors like water, debris or any physical damage.

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, The global Cable Conduit System market is estimated to account for US$ 12,635.2 Million by 2027

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Atkore International Inc.

◘ Calpipe Industries Inc.

◘ Appleton Group (Emerson Electric Co.)

◘ Hubbell Inc.

◘ Legrand S.A.

◘ Robroy Industries Inc.

◘ Schneider Electric SE

◘ ANAMET Electrical Inc.

◘ Electric-Flex Company

◘ Flexa GmbH

◘ Schlemmer GmbH

◘ Southwire Company LLC

◘ Teaflex Spa

◘ Dura-Line Corporation (Mexichem SAB de CV)

◘ Flexicon Limited

◘ FRÄNKISCHE ROHRWERKE Gebr. Kirchner GmbH & Co. KG

◘ Eaton Corporation plc

◘ Arlington Industries Inc.

◘ Bimed AS

◘ Bridgeport Fittings Inc.

◘ PFLITSCH GmbH Co. & KG.

Drivers and Restraints

The market drivers for Cable Conduit System are recognised for their ability to illustrate how their actions may affect the market's overall growth over the projection period. In order to identify potential future trends in the industry, the importance of driving forces and potential obstacles that market participants may encounter in the Cable Conduit System market is carefully assessed. The restrictions of the Cable Conduit System market may draw attention to the elements that might obstruct the development of the regular market. It is anticipated that measuring the Cable Conduit System market negatives will enable entrepreneurs to expand solutions for the issues, worsening their control over the pessimistic perspective.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cable Conduit System Market, By Product Type:

◘ Rigid Cable Conduit Systems

◘ Flexible Cable Conduit Systems

Global Cable Conduit System Market, By Type of Materials:

Rigid Cable Conduit Systems

◘ Aluminum

◘ Electrical

◘ Fiberglass

◘ Galvanized Steel

◘ Intermediate Metallic

◘ PVC

◘ PVC-coated

◘ Stainless Steel

Flexible Cable Conduit System

◘ Aluminum

◘ Galvanized Steel

◘ Non-metallic

◘ Stainless Steel

Global Cable Conduit System Market, By End-use Industry:

◘ Energy & Utility

◘ Industrial Manufacturing

◘ Transportation

◘ IT & Telecommunication

◘ Healthcare

◘ Residential Construction

◘ Commercial Construction

◘ Other Industries

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand of a safe and secure wiring system is estimated to propel growth of the global cable conduit system market over the forecast period. For instance, the Calbrite® flexible fitting product line was extended by Atkore in March 2021. Moreover, increasing costs of raw materials like plastic, aluminum and steel is anticipated to hamper growth of the global Cable Conduit System Market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 outbreak of has affected the business, manufacturing units, electronics & semiconductor sector across various countries. Increasing incidences of COVID-19 led to lockdowns, which resulted in disrupting supply chains globally. The production facilities in electronics sector were stalled, due to COVID-19. The pandemic also affected the large manufacturing around Europe and exports in China. This led to hampering growth of the cable conduit systems market. Post-COVID-19, people are expecting to witness rise in demand for innovative and new products, which is expected to fuel growth of the global Cable Conduit System market, as people will be ready to invest in new technologies and products.

Key Takeaways:

◘ The global cable conduit system market is expected to expand, registering a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period, owing to rising advancements in technology. For instance, in February 2021, FRE Composites Group, was acquired by Atkore International Group Inc. This acquisition led to expansion of Atkore's product portfolio.

◘ North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global cable conduit system market over the forecast period, due to increasing demand for cable conduits.

◘ Key players active in the global cable conduit system market are Dura-Line Holdings Inc. Atkore International Group Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, S&C Electric, Hubbell Incorporated, ABB, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Champion Fiberglass Inc and Igus Inc.

