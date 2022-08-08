At 4.5% CAGR, Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Size to Surpass USD 256,631.56 million by 2029 : Data Bridge Market Research

Eco-Friendly Packaging

Environmental awareness among a growing population of consumers is fueling demand for sustainability and the reduction of the impact of packaging

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Eco-Friendly Packaging Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 256,631.56 million by 2029.

Eco-friendly packaging is easy to recycle, safe for individuals and the environment, and is made out of recycled materials. It uses materials and manufacturing practices with minimal impact on energy consumption and natural resources. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental consequences of packaging. Businesses are under pressure from consumers and governments to use eco-friendly packaging for their products. Eco-friendly packaging solutions aim to: Lessen the amount of product packaging, promote the use of renewable/reusable materials, cut back on packaging-related expenses, eliminate the use of toxic materials in the production of packaging and provide options to recycle packaging easily.

Increasing public awareness about environmental concerns and pollution caused due to conventional packaging such as plastic has resulted in higher demand for eco-friendly packaging, which is largely expected to boost growth in the eco-friendly packaging market. The major restraint can be the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of eco-friendly packaging products. Considerable innovations in packaging products are expected to provide opportunities in the market. High cost and poor infrastructure for recycling processes may challenge the eco-friendly packaging market.

Some of the major players covered in the report are

Huhtamaki,

DS Smith,

Ball Corporation,

Tetra Pak,

Printpack,

Mondi, Sealed Air,

WestRock Company,

Sonoco Products Company,

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.,

Berry Global Inc.

MERALD PACKAGING,

Amcor plc,

UFlex Limited,

Nampak Ltd.,

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.,

Crown Holdings, Inc.,

Ardagh Group S.A.,

Smurfit Kappa,

Elopak, among others.

DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In August 2021, Huhtamaki partnered with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. This new technology river waste collector is now operational on the Mithi River in Mumbai, India. This project promotes sustainability with a holistic approach by collecting plastic waste and empowering local communities to gain knowledge and employment. This will help the company boost its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in India

In 2022, China is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market owing to an increase in growth for eco-friendly packaging in the Asia Pacific region due to high demand for fast-moving consumer goods and inclining consumers' preference towards green packaging. The U.S. is projected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market due to the growing use of eco-friendly packaging in the food industry. Germany is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market due to regulatory and public concerns around single-use packaging waste, which negatively affects and pollutes the environment and its surroundings.

The global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into six notable segments, based on type, material type, product type, technique, layer, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, and degradable packaging. In 2022, the reusable packaging segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market as it is are both environment-friendly and cost-efficient. Since reusable packaging is designed for repeated use, it is more durable than single-use packaging

On the basis of material type, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into paper & paper board, plastic, metal, glass, starch-based materials, and others. In 2022, the paper & paper board segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market, owing to the advantage of being, in most cases, the least expensive structural material for packaging and a renewable source.

On the basis of product type, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into bags, pouches & sachets, boxes, containers, films, trays, tubes, bottles & jars, cans, and others. In 2022, the boxes segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market as boxes have good strength-to-weight ratios and do a great job of protecting their contents.

On the basis of technique, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into active packaging, molded packaging, alternate fiber packaging, and others. In 2022, the alternate fiber packaging segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market as they prove to be an environmentally-friendly alternative to paper. It also provides a much-needed alternative to polystyrene, which is detrimental to both the environment and human health.

On the basis of layer, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into primary packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging. In 2022, the primary packaging segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market, as it allows to keep the product absolutely sealed from external damage.

On the basis of application, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, home care, and others. In 2022, the food segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market, as packaging is widely used in the food industry to prevent or reduce product damage and food spoilage, therefore saving energy, vital nutrients, costs, and protecting the health of the consumers.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

