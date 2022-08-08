Automotive Relay Market to Garner $26.88 Billion by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

The increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and rise in demand for safety features drive the growth of the global automotive relay market. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment contributed to the highest share in 2021 and would dominate through the forecast period. The same would grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive relay market generated $15.58 billion in 2021 and is estimated to amass $26.88 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Automotive Relay Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $15.58 billion Market Size in 2031 $26.88 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 398 Segments covered Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Application, Product and Region Drivers Increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles Rise in demand for safety features Opportunities Increase in implementation of electronic systems in vehicles Rise in demand for connected vehicles Restraints Operational failures in extreme climatic conditions High initial cost and complex structure

Covid-19 scenario-

The Covid-19 outbreak impacted the global automotive relay market negatively. Lockdowns imposed by the government and ban on import–export of goods led to sudden decline in the availability of important raw materials for vehicle components.

Disruption in supply chain for raw materials and production schedules caused aviation production and sales to suffer a lot.

The pandemic also led to a sudden decline in traveling, which affected the automotive relay market.

However, vaccination initiatives taken by governments around the globe led to rise in economic activities and more domestic and international travels. Hence, the market is recovering and gaining traction.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive relay market based on propulsion, vehicle type, application, product and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Download Report (398 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4287

Based on propulsion, the ICE segment accounted for 94.5% of the total market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2031. The electric and hybrid segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2021, and is estimated to continue its leadership status by the end of 2031. The same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. The other vehicle types discussed in the report are light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4287

Based on application, the powertrain system segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The others segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. The other applications discussed in the report are body and chassis; convenience; and safety and security.

Based on product, the PCB segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The high voltage relay segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other two products discussed in the report include plug-in relay and others.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4287

The key market players analyzed in the global automotive relay market report include American Electronic Components, American Zettler, Inc., Circuit Interruption Technology, Inc, Denso Corporation, Fujitsu, Goodsky Electric Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & CO. KGAA, Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd, Littlefuse Inc, LS Automotive, Mitsuba Corporation, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Song Chuan Precision Company, TE Connectivity, and Xiamen Level King Keep Electronics.

The report analyzes these key players of the global automotive relay market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4287





Similar Report on Automotive Industry:

Aerostat Systems Market by Product Type (Balloon, Airship, and Hybrid), by Propulsion (Powered and Unpowered), by Class (Compact-Sized, Mid-Sized, and Large-Sized), by Application (Intelligence Gathering, Force Protection, Border Security, Rapid Acquisition, Surveillance, Investigation, Critical Infrastructure Security, Communication Relays, Situational Awareness, and Disaster Response), and by End User (Military, Law Enforcement, Commercial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Aircraft Automatic Switches Market by Type (Limit, Pressure, Network, Flow, Temperature, and Relay), by Application (Cockpit, Cabin, Avionics, Engine and Auxiliary Power Unit, and Aircraft Systems), by Platform (Fixed Wing, and Rotary Wing), by End User (Original Equipment Manufacturer, and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Automotive Closure Market for EV & ICE by Application (Power-Window, Sunroof, Tailgate, Convertible Roof, Sliding Door, and Side Door), Component (Switch, ECU, Latch, Motor/Actuator, and Relay), Type (Manual and Powered), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, BEV, PHEC, and HEV): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue , designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com