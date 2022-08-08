PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 8, 2022 Poe: Abot-kamay na serbisyo-publiko, tiyakin Muling itinulak ni Sen. Grace Poe ang panukalang batas na magpapabilis at magpapagaan sa paraan ng pag-aasikaso ng gobyerno sa mga ordinaryong mamamayan gamit ang e-services para mawala na ang mahabang pila o matagal na oras nilang paghihintay. Kahit sa bahay o trabaho, maaaring mag-aplay ang sinuman para sa mga benepisyo at makipagtransaksyon sa gobyerno gamit ang kanilang mobile phone o kompyuter, ayon sa Senate Bill No. 334 o ang panukalang E-Government Act ng 2022. "Karapat-dapat na maranasan ng ating mga kababayan ang maginhawang pagtugon ng pamahalaan sa kanilang mga pangangailangan," sambit ni Poe. "Sa gitna ng bagong normal, higit na mahalaga ang mabilis at maaasahang paglilingkod ng mga sangay ng gobyerno sa ating mga mamamayan nasaan mang dako ng bansa," dagdag ni Poe. Iginiit ng senador na kinakailangan ang pagpapatupad ng e-government strategy na may seamless interoperability para sa kabutihan ng lahat. Aatasan ng panukalang batas ni Poe ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na magtatag at magsulong ng isang e-government master plan para sa paglulunsad ng mga online na serbisyo ng mga ahensya. Bahagi ng master plan ang archive at records management system, online payment system, citizen frontline delivery services, at public finance management at procurement system. "Ang paghihintay sa pila ng matagal para sa mga ayuda, benepisyo at iba pa ay hindi na dapat danasin ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ng may kapansanan. Walang puwang ang anumang pahirap sa kamay ng pamahalaan," dagdag ni Poe. Poe's e-governance bill brings services at one's fingertips Sen. Grace Poe has pushed anew for her bill that seeks to improve the way government attends to ordinary citizens through efficient e-delivery of services that will do away with long lines or prolonged waiting time. Even at home or at work, our countrymen will be able to apply for claims or loans, pay taxes, renew licenses and engage in related government transactions through their mobile phones or computers, according to Senate Bill No. 334 or the proposed E-Government Act of 2022. "Filipinos certainly deserve the convenience of accessing government services and information at their fingertips," Poe said. "Amid the new normal, swift and reliable access to state and local institutions anytime, anywhere is more crucial than ever," she added. The senator stressed that putting in place an e-government strategy through seamless interoperability will help government boost productivity, improve transparency and assure convenience to the public. Poe's bill tasks the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to establish and promote an e-government master plan that will serve as a framework for the rollout of online services by agencies. The master plan will deal with archives and records management system, online payment system, citizen frontline delivery services, and public finance management and procurement system. It will be reviewed and revised every three years, the bill provides. The DICT Secretary will head the e-government initiative while each local government unit will have an information officer to supervise the adoption of the master plan and report compliance. "Waiting in line for hours for cash aid, loans, benefits and the like should be a thing of the past. We must spare our people, especially elderlies and persons with disability, from this unacceptable strain in the hands of government," Poe added.