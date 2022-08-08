PINUNO FILES BILL DEFERRING STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS IN TIMES OF DISASTERS AND OTHER EMERGENCIES

Pinuno Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed a measure mandating a moratorium on student loan payment on account of disasters and other emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lapid filed Senate Bill (SB) No. 975, providing for the deferment of the collection of all fees, charges, and costs relating to the student loan programs for Higher Education and Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for a reasonable period during the existence of hardship and difficulty such as disasters, calamities and other emergency situations.

"Marami sa ating mga kababayan ang nawalan ng trabaho at pagkukuhanan ng kita dahil sa mga kalamidad gaya ng lindol, bagyo, at netong huli lang, dahil sa pandemya. Kaya sinusulong ko ang panukalang batas na ito upang mabawasan ang pasanin ng mga magulang na nagpapaaral ng kanilang mga anak sa mga pagkakataong tinamaan sila ng sakuna o pandemya," Lapid said.

Lapid furthered that this proposed measure aims to contribute to the social welfare mission of extending as much economic assistance and protection to the poor who bear the risk of not being able to survive with continued work, economic activity and mobility restrictions.

"Layunin natin na pansamantalang mapagaan ang pasanin ng mga pamilyang nasalanta ng sakuna sa anumang pananagutan sa student loans, upang mas matuunan nila ang mas pangunahin at mahahalagang pang-araw-araw na gastusin," Lapid added.

"Dapat lang na bigyan ng karampatang tulong at proteksyon ng ating gobyerno ang ating mga kababayan nating nangangailangan, lalo na ang mga nahihirapang magkaroon ng sapat na kita dahil sa mga mobility restrictions," the Senator added.

The moratorium covers the period from the declaration of a national and local State of Calamity or Emergency up to thirty (30) days from the termination thereof. In case this period exceeds a total of 60 days, the payment of the student loan and related fees is further deferred until the next semester or term. The enrollment or graduation eligibility of the student is likewise protected if the moratorium would be availed of.

"Atin pong sinisikap na maipasa sa agad na panahon ang panukalang ito. Kung maipasa ito, magkakaroon rin ng retroactive application ang moratorium upang mabigyang tulong ang mga estudyanteng naapektuhan ng COVID-19 pandemic," Lapid noted.