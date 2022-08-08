Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,889 in the last 365 days.

Dela Rosa: Co-sponsorship speech congratulating Dave "The Doberman" Apolinario

PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release
August 8, 2022

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH
Congratulating Dave "The Doberman" Apolinario
August 8, 2022

Mr. President, it is my honor to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 84 commending and congratulating our fellow Mindanaoan Dave Mark "Doberman" Apolinario for winning the International Boxing Organization Flyweight title.

Nagsimula po ang propesyonal na boxing career ni Dave Mark sa edad na labing walong taong gulang. Ginulat niya ang mundo ng boxing noong nanalo siya via first round technical knockout laban kay Prince Canonero. Simula po noon, nagtuloy tuloy na ang kanyang pamamayagpag bilang isang magaling na boxer katulad ng ating dating kasamahan na si Senator Manny Pacquiao who incidentally also hails from the same province ng Sarangani. He remains to be unbeaten. At ngayon po ay isa na siyang IBO Flyweight Title holder pagkatapos niyang talunin si Gideon Buthelezi nito lamang July 29, 2022.

As many of you probably know, boxing is a sport that is close to my heart. Not only am I a former amateur boxer, but until today I am committed to my continued training in boxing.

What makes boxing very special, Mr. President, is the sense of self-discipline that one gains in training. Parang ROTC rin 'yan. 'Pag ikaw ay nag-ROTC, magiging disiplinado ka. 'Pag ikaw ay nag-boxing magiging disiplinado ka. Kung ang isang atleta ay magpupursige sa pagiging isang boxer, makasisiguro tayo na ang atletang ito ay magiging mabuting halimbawa, hindi lamang sa boxing, kundi sa aspeto ng disiplina at pagiging selfless. When one is disciplined, one also learns to forget one's own appetites and cravings.

However, The Doberman has managed to take all that a notch higher, Mr. President. Dave Apolinario has gone beyond self-discipline, combining it with a sincere love of country. And if we are to learn anything from our athletes, Mr. President, it is that discipline and love of country is a powerful, deadly combination. Truly, worthy of emulation.

Congratulations, Dave, ug unta ikaw, magpadayon kang mahimong ehemplo sa atong mga kabatan-onan!

Daghang salamat and thank you, Mr. President.

You just read:

Dela Rosa: Co-sponsorship speech congratulating Dave "The Doberman" Apolinario

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.