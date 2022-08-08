Dela Rosa: Co-sponsorship speech congratulating Dave "The Doberman" Apolinario

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Congratulating Dave "The Doberman" Apolinario

August 8, 2022

Mr. President, it is my honor to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 84 commending and congratulating our fellow Mindanaoan Dave Mark "Doberman" Apolinario for winning the International Boxing Organization Flyweight title.

Nagsimula po ang propesyonal na boxing career ni Dave Mark sa edad na labing walong taong gulang. Ginulat niya ang mundo ng boxing noong nanalo siya via first round technical knockout laban kay Prince Canonero. Simula po noon, nagtuloy tuloy na ang kanyang pamamayagpag bilang isang magaling na boxer katulad ng ating dating kasamahan na si Senator Manny Pacquiao who incidentally also hails from the same province ng Sarangani. He remains to be unbeaten. At ngayon po ay isa na siyang IBO Flyweight Title holder pagkatapos niyang talunin si Gideon Buthelezi nito lamang July 29, 2022.

As many of you probably know, boxing is a sport that is close to my heart. Not only am I a former amateur boxer, but until today I am committed to my continued training in boxing.

What makes boxing very special, Mr. President, is the sense of self-discipline that one gains in training. Parang ROTC rin 'yan. 'Pag ikaw ay nag-ROTC, magiging disiplinado ka. 'Pag ikaw ay nag-boxing magiging disiplinado ka. Kung ang isang atleta ay magpupursige sa pagiging isang boxer, makasisiguro tayo na ang atletang ito ay magiging mabuting halimbawa, hindi lamang sa boxing, kundi sa aspeto ng disiplina at pagiging selfless. When one is disciplined, one also learns to forget one's own appetites and cravings.

However, The Doberman has managed to take all that a notch higher, Mr. President. Dave Apolinario has gone beyond self-discipline, combining it with a sincere love of country. And if we are to learn anything from our athletes, Mr. President, it is that discipline and love of country is a powerful, deadly combination. Truly, worthy of emulation.

Congratulations, Dave, ug unta ikaw, magpadayon kang mahimong ehemplo sa atong mga kabatan-onan!

Daghang salamat and thank you, Mr. President.