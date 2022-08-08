Submit Release
Flag raised in Hà Nội to mark ASEAN’s 55th founding anniversary

VIETNAM, August 8 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised a ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday to fly the ASEAN flag in celebration of the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967) and 27th anniversary of Việt Nam’s accession to the regional organisation (July 28, 1995).  

The ceremony was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, and attended by Ambassadors of ASEAN countries and ASEAN partners, along with local officials.

The annual ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony is held in each ASEAN member state to honour their common values and express the determination to promote solidarity and cooperation.

This year’s event is of greater significance since the region is working towards the establishment of the ASEAN Community at the end of 2025 and Việt Nam is marking its 27th year of ASEAN membership. 

The ASEAN flag’s colours – blue, red, white, and yellow – represent the main colours of the member countries’ flags. It symbolises unity and support for the bloc’s principles and mission, and represents a stable, peaceful, united and dynamic ASEAN.

 

Addressing the ceremony, Minister Sơn said the foundation of ASEAN 55 years ago created a precedent for regional countries to realise their aspiration for a peaceful, stable region with sustainable and inclusive development.

ASEAN countries can be proud of what they had achieved so far towards their noble goal, meeting the aspiration of nearly 700 million people in the region, he said.

To successfully realise the target and the ASEAN Vision, the minister said the ASEAN Community should intensify efforts to consolidate the foundation for fast, sustainable and comprehensive post-pandemic recovery.

“So as the ASEAN flag flies, I trust that in the upcoming years, ASEAN will fly to new heights, serving the interests of all countries, for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and in the world,” the Vietnamese diplomat remarked.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Việt Nam. — VNS

