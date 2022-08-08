3D Scanners Market Worth USD 2427.61 million by 2027 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 3D scanner is a scientific instrument used to detect and analyze the shape (geometry) and appearance data (such as color, surface albedo, etc.) of objects or environments in the real world. The collected data is often used to perform 3D reconstruction calculations to create a digital model of the actual object in the virtual world.



3D Scanners Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. 3D Scanners Market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global 3D Scanners market size was valued at USD 1223.56 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2427.61 million by 2027.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Laser 3D Scanners

Structured Light 3D Scanners

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Hardware & Software

Aftermarket Services

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of 3D Scanners including: -

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Perceptron, Inc.

SHINING 3D Tech

Faro Technologies Inc.

Trimble Inc. , Creaform, Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

3D Digital Corporation

3D Systems Corporation

Hexagon Ab

Paracosm Inc.

Maptek Pty Ltd

Basic Software Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Detailed TOC of Global 3D Scanners Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

Table of Content

1 3D Scanners Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global 3D Scanners Market Landscape by Player

4 Global 3D Scanners Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global 3D Scanners Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global 3D Scanners Market Analysis by Application

7 Global 3D Scanners Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 3D Scanners Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

