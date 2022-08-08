Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Research Report Comparison | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Overview:

Interventional radiology has been a part of the medical field for many years, but only recently have advancements in technology and equipment made it possible for physicians to perform procedures that were previously reserved for highly trained specialists.

This field of medicine encompasses a wide range of minimally invasive procedures, such as stenting, biopsy, embolization, and ablation. While guidance can be achieved with various radiologic modalities such as fluoroscopy, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance (MR), the term interventional radiology usually refers to the use of x-ray fluoroscopy-based equipment. Infrared light is now more useful than ever, thanks to a number of technological advancements in recent years.

The improvement in IR equipment has led to improvements in patient safety and outcomes as well as an increase in patient satisfaction. However, this field still faces challenges, including a lack of training for new practitioners and limited knowledge about what types of procedures are available for each type of patient or procedure performed by different specialists.

Covid 19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the interventional radiology industry. Because of global social distancing measures, hospitals and healthcare services were significantly restricted. The pandemic also impacted the global economy and significantly influenced how general hospital treatment for non-COVID-19 patients was delivered internationally.

Regional Analysis

The report provides an overview of the market, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides a detailed forecast for the Interventional Radiology Equipment Market based on five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Respective countries and segments subdivide each region's Interventional Radiology Equipment Market. The report analyses and forecasts 18 countries globally, as well as current trends and opportunities in the region.

Market Players Analysis

The report covers key developments in the interventional radiology equipment market, including organic and inorganic growth strategies. Organic growth strategies include product launches, product approvals, and patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies include acquisitions and, partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and the customer base of market players. The market players from the interventional radiology equipment market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for interventional radiology equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is list of few companies engaged in the interventional radiology equipment market.

Top Key Players are:

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Carestream Health

Esaote SPA

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Samsung Medison (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd)

Historical & Forecast Period

2015 to 2020 – Historical Years

2021 – Current Year

2021 - 2027 – Forecast Period

Key Question Answered in the report:

The market size of the interventional radiology equipment market by 2027 and growth rate during the forecast period.

Current trends in the global interventional radiology equipment market and the factors driving the market.

Challenges to the market growth.

What are the market opportunities and threats to the players operating in global interventional radiology equipment market?

Factors influencing the market shares of regional markets.

