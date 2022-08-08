Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 11.6 Billion Globally By 2027

Pneumococcal Vaccine Market

IMARC Group expects the global pneumococcal vaccine market to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A latest research report by IMARC group the titled is that “Pneumococcal Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on pneumococcal vaccine industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global pneumococcal vaccine market size reached US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

Pneumococcal vaccine represents medicinal therapies that offer protection against the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae. They can be broadly categorized into two types, including conjugate and polysaccharide. These pneumococcal vaccine variants stimulate the immune system and protect against the bacterial strains responsible for severe infections from meningitis, pneumonia, and sepsis. They prove effective for both children and adults. As a result, pneumococcal vaccine therapies are in extensively utilized across the globe.

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for specific medication for treating complications associated with pneumonia, such as breathing issues and fluid accumulation around lungs, etc., is primarily driving the pneumococcal vaccine market. Additionally, the elevating number of smokers, heavy drinkers, diabetes patients, and individuals with chronic health conditions, who are extremely vulnerable to illnesses and ailments owing to their weakened immune system, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in infant routine immunization and the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote the application of this vaccine therapy are also positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the rising focus among key market players in research and development (R&D) activities for formulating novel vaccine treatments and the inflating investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries, are expected to fuel the pneumococcal vaccine market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Panacea Biotec Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd

• Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, vaccine type, product type, distribution channel and end user.

Market Breakup by Vaccine Type:

• Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

• Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Prevnar 13

• Synflorix

• Pneumovax 23

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Distribution Partner Companies

• Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO)

• Government Authorities

Market Breakup by End User:

• Pediatrics

• Adults

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

