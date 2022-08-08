Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Expected to Reach USD 21.00 Billion By 2030

The global blood glucose test strips market size was USD 12.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood glucose test strips market is forecast to reach USD 21.00 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blood glucose strips are one of the key components to test the glucose level of a sample blood. The sample blood is put onto the strip and then the other end of the test strip is placed inside the blood glucose test meter. The glucose oxidase provided by each test strip help determine the testing meter of the glucose level of blood. The global market is growing at a substantial pace as the amount of diabetes patients and patients with pre-diabetes symptoms are drastically being propelled. Type 2 diabetes by application is calculated to dominate the market. Amongst the end-users, the hospitals sub-segment is leading in the market due to the highest number of test and use of the strips in the hospitals. The use of alternatives to blood glucose strip test are predominantly restraining the market growth.

The North American market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 5.76 Billion in the year 2030, owing to its huge demand for blood glucose test strips in the hospitals and individuals sub-segments. Asia Pacific, with its elevated increase of using the test strips over other alternatives and a drastic increase in the number of diabetes patients in China, India, and Japan, are likely to surpass the European market. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Switzerland hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Online retailing supply of the blood glucose test strips has been trendy especially in emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the pharmacies & medical stores due to the non-involvement of the sub-distributors chain in the process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The hospitals around the world have been incorporating the blood glucose test strips to test out the blood glucose levels for its superfast output and nearly accurate results. The hospitals sub-segment is expected to reach a market share of 59.8% by 2030 and the CAGR is forecasted to be 5.9% during the period 2021 – 2030.

Use and through strips are standard blood glucose test strips which are available at a very low cost. These strips require the blood glucose level testing meter in order to get the final result. On the other hand, the built-in indicator is a special kind of blood glucose test strips that come with the regents inbuilt which changes the color and indicates the level based on the chart of specified colors provided. These testing strips are less accurate than the blood glucose test meters used with the use-and-throw-type sub-segment.

European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 27.6% of market possession by 2030, having grown with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Germany holds some of the most prominent players in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Blood Glucose Test Strips market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, LifeScan, Inc., AgaMatrix, Inc., Trividia Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi, Ypsomed, and Nipro.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Segmentation:

Distribution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Over the counter

Online

Diabetes Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Type-1 Diabetes

Type-2 Diabetes

Prediabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

