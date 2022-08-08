With 3.94% CAGR, Candy Market to Hit USD 308.39 billion by 2029: Data Bridge Market Research
Ever-rising young population and growing popularity of dark chocolate are some other indirect factors for the growth of the candy market growth.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Candy Market was valued at USD 226.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 308.39 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Candy are confectionary products and the sugar is the primary ingredient. While the leading target audience for candies is the children and young population. It is enjoyed by people of all age groups overall the globe. Increasing modernization, westernization, and growing personal disposable income are the main factors which is fostering the growth of candy market. Ever-rising young population and growing popularity of dark chocolate are some other indirect factors for the growth of the candy market growth.
North America dominates the candy market in terms of market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for candy in this region. North America region dominates the candy market due to the rising popularity of chocolate based confectionary items, rising product launches by the major players and presence of major market players in this region
Click Here for Sample PDF + Related Graphs of the Report @
Candy is also called confectionery sweet food product. The main ingredient of the candy e is sugar. Candies are made with a combination of chocolate, milk, nuts, fruits, and artificial sweeteners and it comes in the shape of small pieces, drops and bars. There are certain candies with minerals and vitamins which provide protein value that can help in bodybuilding. Consumers who have a hectic schedule commonly opt for candies as a small snack it requires less time for consumption and can be enjoyed during breaks
Some of the major players operating in the Global Candy Market are:
Ferrero (Italy)
Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd (japan)
THE HERSHEY COMPANY (US)
Quality Candy Company (US)
Nestlé (Switzerland), Cloetta (Sweden)
General Mills Inc. (US)
Mondelēz International (US)
Mars, Incorporated (US)
pladis global (UK)
LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD (South Korea)
Storck (German)
Perfetti Van Melle (Netherland)
Candy Rush Muskoka (Canada)
HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Arcor, (Argentina)
Sweet Candy Company (US)
THE BANG CANDY COMPANY, (US)
Palmer-candy (US)
SUGARFINA USA LLC (US)
Jelly Belly Candy Company (US)
Recent Development
In 2021, Russell Stover Chocolates has propelled Joy Bites which is a collection of Fairtrade chocolate bars which has and organic ingredients with non-GMO and no added sugar.
In 2020, Perfetti Van Melle USA Inc. in U.S propelled its first soft gummy product in the under the Fruit-tella brand, which has strong roots in Europe. Fruit-tella Soft Gummies are made with pectin instead of gelatin and it have real fruit puree. It is also available in Raspberry, Peach, Strawberry and Mango varieties, each gummy has a playful fruit character shape.
Drivers
Rising demand for sugar free candies
Increased health consciousness, rise the desire for low sugar chocolates or confectionery items, sugar free candies has gained commercial popularity in current years. Increase the demand for sugar free candies among the general public due to increase in the number of people which is experiencing a sugar rush after eating chocolates with a high sugar content. The demand for the sugar free candies are expected to increase the growth of the candy market globally.
Presence of large number of varieties
The rising availability of different types of candies such as both non-chocolate and chocolate candies in the market has led to the increase demand for candies which has fuelled by the impulsive purchase behaviour of customers. The changing preferences and tastes of the consumers in developing economies have led to a significant upsurge in the sales of candy overall the globe.
Huge demand for chocolate candy
The rising demand for chocolate candies have dominated the market due to the health benefits associated with chocolate. Chocolate candies are extremely preferred by all age group people. Chocolate flavour has several health benefit like it helps in dropping the mortality rates, and also helps in treating diseases such as depression and bronchitis. Furthermore, dark chocolates possess huge health benefits due to the presence of cocoa content. It helps to maintain blood flow in the body and eases overall blood vessel functionality.
Access Full PDF Report @
The candy market is segmented on the basis type, age group, price point and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Hard-Boiled Sweets
Mints
Gums and Jellies
Chocolate
Caramels and Toffees
Medicated Confectionery
Fine Bakery Wares
Others
Age Group
Children
Adult
Geriatric
Price Point
Economy
Mid-Range
Luxury
Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores
Food Services
Duty-Free Outlets
E-Commerce
Others
The report answers questions such as:
• How much revenue will the Global Candy Market generate by the end of the forecast period?
• Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?
• What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Global Candy Market?
• Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Global Candy Market?
• What indicators are likely to stimulate the Global Candy Market?
• What are the main strategies of the major players in the Global Candy Market to expand their geographic presence?
• What are the main advances in the Global Candy Market?
• How do regulatory standards affect the Global Candy Market?
Table of Content:
Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Candy Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.
Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Global Candy Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.
Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Soluble Fiber Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Candy Market.
Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, and market size by region. Here, the Global Candy Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.
Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Candy Market.
Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Candy Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.
Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.
Browse Complete Table of Contents at:
