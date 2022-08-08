Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Size to Hit USD 7.04 Billion By 2030 | Surging Demand for Personalized Medicine

The global bioreactors and fermenters market size is expected to reach USD 7.04 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioreactors and fermenters market size is expected to reach USD 7.04 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.0% through the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing popularity of single-use bioreactor among biopharmaceutical companies to cultivate biologics is the key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Bioreactors and fermentors are culture systems to produce organisms or cells. They are used in various applications, including the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, basic research & development, chemicals, food & food additives, and other products. Cultivating cells and microbes in bioreactors can save work, time, and lab-space. It also improves the reproducibility and efficiency of cell growth and product formation.

Increasing focus of biologics manufacturers to scale-up production technologies for biologics is expected to stimulate global bioreactors and fermenters market trends. Moreover, surging demand for personalized medicines coupled with rising number of FDA approved orphan drugs has led to increased bio production, which in turn is expected to offer major opportunities for the industry growth in the coming years.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Based on type, the single-use bioreactors segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. The robust growth can be attributed to various benefits associated with single-use bioreactors, including easy set up for continuous processing and ease of use as compared to stainless steel bioreactors. Single-use bioreactors reduce maintenance costs save space as they do not require the same utility and piping infrastructure as traditional stainless-steel bioreactors.

Based on application, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to contribute significantly to the global bioreactors and fermenters market revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing usage of bioreactors and fermenters for cultivating a broad range of cell types and organisms, including cells (like mammalian insect cells, stem cells, cell lines), plant cells & algae, microorganisms (like bacteria, fungi, yeasts), and others.

The contract manufacturing organization (CMOs) segment is estimated to observe notable growth during the forecast period on account of growing outsourcing needs for biologics manufacturers as a result of increased demand of biologics.

In the regional landscape, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in bioreactors and fermenters market in 2020 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Market growth is driven by growth in number of bio manufacturing facilities and investments in this region. Moreover, active support of the regional governments to boost biologics production by providing funds to life science R&D will also contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Bioreactors and Fermenters market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Sartorius AG BBI, GE Healthcare, Praj Hipurity Systems, Danaher (Pall), ZETA, Thermo Fisher, Pierre Guerin (DCI-Biolafitte), Bioengineering AG, Merck KGaA, Solaris, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf AG, and Infors HT among others.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Single-use Bioreactors

Multiple-use Bioreactors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

