Authentication Services Market 2022 – 2028 : Increasing risks of security breaches, and growing popularity of e-commerce

Market Size – USD 710.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.0%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global authentication services market is forecast to reach USD 2.74 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing risks of security breaches, coupled with the rising number of digital identities, will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, extensive adoption of smartphones, the internet, and e-commerce will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

With the evolution of technologies and digitalization, the need for appropriate authentication services has been increasing. The increasing amount of data generated today has led to increased risks of security breaches. The banking sector is more prone to these breaches since the database of the industry contains personal data of all the customers. Thus the sector is forecasted to generate the highest revenue in the near future.

There are various advantages of authentication services which are used to identify the user of a computer system. The primary objective of these services is to verify the validity of the user's right to access the system and information and protect against identity theft and fraud. As the business world and the electronic marketplace become more complex, the advantages of authentication are becoming more apparent.

Top Profiled in the Authentication Services Market Report:

• Trustwave

• Verizon

• Wipro

• Gemalto

• Bell Canada

• Tata Communications

• Entrust Datacard

• GCI Channel Solutions

• GCX

• Interoute

Market Segmentation:

Authentication type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Single-Factor Authentication

• Multi-Factor Authentication

Token type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Token-based Authentication

• Tokenless Authentication

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Cloud

• On-premises

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Compliance Management

• Subscription Keys Management

• Managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)

• Reporting

• Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Government and Defense

• eCommerce

• Energy and Power

• IT & Telecommunication

• Travel & Hospitality

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Media and Entertainment

• Education

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Authentication Services Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Authentication Services industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Authentication Services Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Authentication Services Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

