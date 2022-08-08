15.9% CAGR, Robot as a Service Market worth $41.3 Million by 2028: iRobot, KUKA AG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Aethon

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Robot as a Service Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The future of robotics will be enabled by Robot as a Service. This new form of cloud computing will allow robots and embedded devices to interact seamlessly. These services can be integrated in a number of ways, from a simple interaction to a complete data analysis. The cost of robot implementation can be greatly reduced when user opts for Robot as a Service. As the robot integrator will install the software and infrastructure, user won't have to worry about maintaining it themselves. Moreover, they can scale up or down without having to spend a large sum of money. Moreover, RaaS solutions are flexible and can be scaled as a business grows.

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, The global Robot as a Service market was valued at US$ 12.6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 41.3 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.9% between 2021 and 2028.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4538

The Robot as a Service market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The top competitors' revenues and market shares are first collected as part of the research methodology used to evaluate and forecast this market. Press releases, annual reports, non-profit organisations, trade groups, governmental agencies, and customs data were just a few of the secondary sources used to find and gather data for this in-depth market study. Based on calculations, the total market size was determined. The market has been divided into a number of segments and subsegments after the overall market size has been determined. These segments and subsegments have then been confirmed through primary research by conducting in-depth interviews with industry professionals like CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ iRobot

◘ Softbank

◘ Intuitive Surgical

◘ DeLaval

◘ Daifuku Co. Ltd.

◘ CYBERDYNE INC.

◘ DJI

◘ KONGSBERG

◘ Northrop Grumman

◘ Neato Robotics Inc.

◘ ecoRobotix Ltd

◘ Starship Technologies

◘ KUKA AG

◘ Parrot

◘ Aethon

◘ Lely

◘ Dematic

◘ Bastian Solutions LLC

◘ OMRON Corporation

Market Dynamics:

Increasing need of monitoring controlling and managing various operations in various industries is expected to propel growth of the global robot as a service market over the forecast period. The need for automation in industries like food and beverage, logistics, household and defense sector is rapidly increasing, which is driving the demand for robot as a service solutions. For instance, Geek+, a leading AMR company launched RoboShuttle RS8-DA in October 2021, which is an 8-meter high flexible arm robot for logistic industry.

However, factors such as high deployment cost specifically for SMEs and reduced rate of jobs due to automation is likely to hinder growth of the global robot as a service market over the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4538

Detailed Segmentation

Global Robot as a Service Market, By Type:

◘ Professional Service Robot

◘ Personal Service Robot

Global Robot as a Service Market, By End use Industry:

◘ IT & Telecom

◘ BFSI

◘ Defense

◘ Logistics

◘ Healthcare

◘ Retail

◘ Food & Beverage

◘ Media & Entertainment

◘ Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Impact of COVID-19:

Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected several industries around the globe. The outbreak of virus spread across more than 200 countries, which negatively impacted market activities such as manufacturing, supply of raw material and distribution operations. As many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations to control the virus spread there was lack of manpower in many businesses for manufacturing activities and other operations. Thus, among various other markets, the market for robot as a service witnessed negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

◘ The global robot as a service market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period due to increase in demand for collaborative robots in several industry segments. For instance, in February 2021, ABB announced the portfolio expansion of collaborative robot (cobot) with the launch of new GoFa and SWIFTI cobot families that offer higher payloads and speed complimenting YuMi and Single Arm YuMi in cobot line-up.

◘ North America among regions is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the global robot as a service market over the forecast period. This is due to rapidly increasing technological progress, supportive government initiatives and presence of technologically developed consumers across the region.

◘ Major players functioning in the global robot as a service market are OMRON Corporation, iRobot, Bastian Solutions, LLC, Softbank, Dematic, Intuitive Surgical, Lely, DeLaval, Aethon, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Parrot, CYBERDYNE INC., KUKA AG, DJI, Starship Technologies, KONGSBERG, ecoRobotix Ltd, Northrop Grumman, and Neato Robotics, Inc.

Buy Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4538



Table of Contents with Major Points:

1. Overview

1.1 Robot as a Service

1.2 Segmentation of Agrochemicals

2. Global Robot as a Service Market

2.1 Global Robot as a Service Market by Value

2.2 Global Robot as a Service Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Robot as a Service Market by Crop Type

2.4 Global Robot as a Service Market by Type

2.5 Global Robot as a Service Market by Product Type

2.6 Global Robot as a Service Market by Region

3. Regional Market

3.1 Asia/Pacific

3.1.1 Asia/Pacific Robot as a Service Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 Asia/Pacific Robot as a Service Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 India Robot as a Service Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 India Robot as a Service Market by Type



3.2 Latin America

3.2.1 Latin America Robot as a Service Market by Value

3.2.2 Latin America Robot as a Service Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Brazil Robot as a Service Market Forecast by Value

3.2.4 Brazil Robot as a Service Market by Type

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe Robot as a Service Market by Value

3.3.2 Europe Robot as a Service Market Forecast by Value

3.4 NAFTA

3.4.1 NAFTA Robot as a Service Market by Value

3.4.2 NAFTA Robot as a Service Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Middle East/Africa

3.5.1 Middle East/Africa Robot as a Service Market by Value

3.5.2 Middle East/Africa Robot as a Service Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Global Population

4.1.2 Rising Urbanization

4.1.3 Rising Global Economy

4.1.4 Decreasing Arable Land

4.1.5 Growing Agriculture Production

4.2 Trends & Opportunities

4.2.1 Industry Consolidations

4.2.2 Increased Focus on R&D

4.2.3 High Growth Prospects in Emerging Economies



4.3 Challenges and Issues

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3.2 High Prices of Raw Materials



5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Robot as a Service Market Share by Company

5.2 Latin America

5.2.1 Brazil Robot as a Service Market Share by Company



5.3 Asia/Pacific

5.3.1 India Robot as a Service Market Share by Company



6. Company Profiles

6.1 key player 1

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies



6.2 key player 2

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies



6.3 key player 3

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies



6.4 key player 4

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies



6.5 key player 5

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

....