Surgical Glue Market Size Worth USD 4.28 Billion in 2030 | Growing Demand for Surgeries that Leave Lesser Incision Marks

The global surgical glue market size is expected to reach USD 4.28 Billion in 2030, and register a revenue CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical glue market size is expected to reach USD 4.28 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.09% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is the rapid adoption of surgical glue as a substitution of sutures in surgeries.

Government focus on strengthening healthcare industry to provide accessible and affordable health care is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and increase in number of open-heart surgeries and trauma are some key factors expected to continue to fuel market growth going ahead.

Moreover, rising use of surgical glue in surgeries (in place of stitches) to minimize liquid or aid leakage in wounds has been opening up new and more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global surgical glue market. Further, no requirement of needle sticks or stitches, rapid wound closure and lower rates of infection are some surgical glue benefits that broadens consumer base of the product.

However, high cost of surgical glue, possibility of glue allergy in some cases, and are not favorable in patients having risk of slow wound healing, such as diabetes are the major factors that restrain surgical glue market growth over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From The Report:

On the basis of products, the market report is segmented into natural or biological adhesives and sealants and synthetic and semi-synthetic adhesives and sealants. The natural or biological adhesives and sealants segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to superior biocompatibility. This segment is further segmented into fibrin sealants, collagen based adhesives, and gelatin-based adhesives.

On the basis of indication, the market report is segmented into hemostasis, and tissue sealing. Among these, tissue sealing segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in number of cosmetic surgeries.

On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into cardiac surgery, pulmonary surgery, vascular surgery, liver and spleen lacerations, orthopedic surgery, burn bleeding, plastic surgery, wound management, neurosurgery, general surgery, and others (eye, urological, gynecological surgeries). Among these, plastic surgery segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise of selfie culture and growing incidence of burn injuries.

On the basis of end-use, the market report is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increase in the number of complicated surgeries, such as vascular, pulmonary, and cardiac surgeries.

Revenue from North America surgical glue market is projected to account for a significantly larger revenue share and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of key market players, increasing medical tourism and well developed healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Surgical Glue market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Braun Medical Inc, Medtronic PLC, Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC, Baxter International Inc, Cohera Medical Inc, CryoLife Inc., Adhesys Medical GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Arch Therapeutics Inc, and Lifebond Machines Pvt. Ltd.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Surgical Glue Market Segmentation:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Natural or Biological Adhesives and Sealants

Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Hemostasis

Tissue Sealing

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

