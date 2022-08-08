European Biosimilar Market Share, Size, Growth, Future Trends, Key Players and Industry Analysis 2022-2027
The latest report by IMARC Group titled "Biosimilar Market in Europe: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on European Biosimilar Market Share.
The biosimilar market in Europe reached a value of US$ 6,735 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25,446 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027. Biosimilars, also called follow-on biologics, represent biotherapeutic products that are similar to reference biologic drugs in terms of their quality, efficacy, and safety. They are generally manufactured by using living organisms, including bacteria, yeast, animal or plant cells, etc., and have a complex molecular structure. Biosimilars are more expensive as compared to generic drugs. Furthermore, they find extensive applications in the production of vaccines, therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, etc., owing to the sedentary lifestyle patterns of individuals, is primarily driving the Europe biosimilar market. Additionally, the increasing number of patent expiries of several blockbuster biologic drugs and the inflating need for safe and affordable alternatives to originator biological therapies are also catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of numerous favorable policies by various third-party payers and government bodies to promote the utilization of biosimilars over their branded counterparts is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructures and the introduction of state-of-the-art technology for comparing the characteristics, such as purity, chemical identity, bioactivity, etc., of the proposed biosimilar to its reference product are positively influencing the regional market. Besides this, the rising investments in the field of biotechnology and medical science are anticipated to fuel the Europe biosimilar market over the forecasted period.
Report Features Details
Base Year of the Analysis 2021
Historical Period 2016-2021
Forecast Period 2022-2027
Units US$ Million
Segment Coverage Molecule, Indication, Manufacturing Type, Country
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the biosimilar market in Europe, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on molecule, indication and manufacturing type.
Some of the leading players operating in the European biosimilars market include:
Novartis
Pfizer
Teva
Celltrion
Samsung Bioepis
Amgen
Apotex
Ratiopharm
Mylan
Merck Sharp & Dohme
Eli Lilly
Accord Healthcare Ltd
Boehringer Ingelheim
Hexal Ag
Stada Arzneimittel Ag
Breakup by Molecule
Infliximab
Insulin Glargine
Epoetin Alfa
Etanercept
Filgrastim
Somatropin
Rituximab
Follitropin Alfa
Adalimumab
Breakup by Indication
Auto-Immune Diseases
Blood Disorder
Diabetes
Oncology
Growth Deficiency
Female Infertility
Breakup by Manufacturing Type
In-house Manufacturing
Contract Manufacturing
Breakup by Country:
Italy
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Spain
Others
