Genome Editing Market Will Reach USD 30.23 Billion in 2030 | Increasing Investment in Genetic Research

The global genome editing market size is expected to reach USD 30.23 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global genome editing market size is expected to reach USD 30.23 billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as rising application of Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) genome in different fields of biotechnology and increasing investments by governments and private investors in biotechnology & biomedical research are driving market revenue growth. Genome editing, commonly known as gene editing or genome engineering is a process that allows researchers to change or modify gene sequences of living organisms.

Genome editing is widely used by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and academic & government research institutes. Pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing use of gene editing technology in pharmaceutical research & development activities is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Major revenue growth contributors in this region are the United States and Canada. Factors such as rapid advancement in genome editing technologies, high demand for genetically modified crops, and increasing focus on R&D activities associated with gene therapy are expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In December 2019, Horizon Discovery Group launched its predesigned synthetic Single Guide RNA (sgRNA). It would enable researchers to obtain reliable gene knockouts in difficult-to-edit, complex cell types, and experimental models.

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. CRISPR has various advantages such as ease of use, enhanced efficacy, and cost-effectiveness. Therefore, it is extensively used by researchers in gene alteration processes.

Asia Pacific accounted for a 23.4% revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR compared to other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of various infectious diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Genome Editing market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co, Horizon Discovery Limited, Lonza, GenScript, Eurofins Scientific, Precision Biosciences, Oxford Genetics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Sangamo Therapeutics.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Genome Editing Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)

Zinc-finger Nucleases (ZFNs)

Transcription Activator-like Effector Nucleases (TALEN)

Antisense

Others

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Software & Systems

Reagents & Consumables

Services

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

