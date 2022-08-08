Sports And Energy Drinks Market To Be Driven By Increasing Health Concerns For Nutritious Drinks till 2029
Things you need to know about Sports & Energy Drinks MarketPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, August 08, 2022 /EIN/ -- According to the research report, the Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market will witness a YOY growth in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (energy drinks and soft drinks) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The consumer focus on health and wellbeing is one of the major drivers driving the global sports and energy drinks industry.
Energy drinks, are part of the soft drink or non-alcoholic beverage market which is composed of bottled water, fruit and vegetable juices, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, caffeinated beverages, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, non-carbonated packaged drinks, and many other functional beverages. Though energy drinks ingredients vary from product to product, the main ingredients in these energy drinks are sugar and caffeine. Sugar acts as a source of energy while caffeine is a stimulant that increases alertness and energy.
Request Sample @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sports-energy-drinks-market
The market for energy drinks driven by a large consumer base- comprised of all ages- and growing focus on health and fitness. Natural energy drinks that are extracted and directly sold to consumer are gaining traction among fitness enthusiasts while sports energy drinks are popular among e-sports players and gamers. Energy drinks market is primarily driven by a “demand for more” - consumers are eager to experiment and interested in gaining a multi-sensory drinking experience.
“Growing adoption of energy drinks as a substitute for alcohol in the West and increasing health consciousness all over the world is expected to augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an DBMR analyst.
Informed covered in the report:
Historical market data from 2022-2029
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2029
Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market
Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior
A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players
Industry Overview and Application:
Sports and energy drinks Market represent beverages consumed for mental and physical stimulation while performing sports- and fitness-related activities. They can be categorized into isotonic, hypertonic, and hypotonic product variants and prove to be a rich source of essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, and caffeine. Sports and energy drinks provide an instant energy boost to the body and replenish the electrolytes lost during physical activities. They help to hydrate the body when exercising for a long duration in the heat. Consequently, sports and energy drinks are in high demand among consumers across India.
Browse In-depth Market Research Report on Sports and Energy Drinks Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sports-energy-drinks-market
The top competitors in the market, as highlighted in the report, are:
- Lucozade
- Pepsico
- Coca Cola
- Monster Beverage
- Arizona Beverage
- Abbott Nutrition
- Glaxosmithkline
- Living Essentials
- Britvic
- Extreme Drinks
- AJE Group
Sports and Energy Drinks Market 2022-2029 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the India sports and energy drinks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the India sports and energy drinks market on the basis of product type, packaging type, distribution Channel, end user and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Isotonic
Hypertonic
Hypotonic
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Bottle (Pet/Glass)
Can
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sports-energy-drinks-market
Reasons to Purchase the Sports and Energy Drinks Market Report:
• The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period
• Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data.
• Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their influence on the market.
• The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years.
• Comprehensive companies offering products, relevant financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies by these players.
Top Trending Related links:
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-food-texture-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dairy-enzymes-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cold-chain-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-glycinates-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dietary-supplements-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries includes Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here