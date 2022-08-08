At a CAGR of 4.6%, Phototherapy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 758.6 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Phototherapy Devices Market Trends –Growing awareness among patients regarding advanced diagnostic solutions

Phototherapy Devices Market Size – USD 530.3 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends –Growing awareness among patients regarding advanced diagnostic solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Phototherapy Devices Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Phototherapy Devices Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Phototherapy Devices industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The global Phototherapy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 758.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients about the advanced diagnostic solutions provided by the improved healthcare structure. Increasing research and development by the key manufacturers for the technological advancement of the devices is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. To meet the growing demand of the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Competitive Landscape:

The Phototherapy Devices report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the Phototherapy Devices market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The major companies studied in the report are:

Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Solarc Systems Inc., National Biological Corporation, and The Daavlin Company

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the Phototherapy Devices market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Phototherapy Devices industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the Phototherapy Devices market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

LED-Based Phototherapy Devices

Fibreoptic Phototherapy Devices

Conventional Phototherapy Devices (Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps)

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neonatal Jaundice Management

Skin Disease Treatment (Vitiligo, Eczema, Psoriasis)

End User Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the Phototherapy Devices market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Phototherapy Devices report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected Phototherapy Devices market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Phototherapy Devices market.

The report further analyses the changing Phototherapy Devices market dynamics.

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the Phototherapy Devices market growth.

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors.

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies.

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

