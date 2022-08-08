Legal Online Dispute Resolution Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028
Increasing number of legal cases and disputes arising from e-Commerce sector are some key factors driving steady revenue growth of the global legal ODR market
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Legal Online Dispute Resolution Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Legal Online Dispute Resolution market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Legal Online Dispute Resolution market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Legal Online Dispute Resolution industry.
A primary factor driving market revenue growth is the rapid surge in number of individuals and parties, civilian, and commercial entities, and others, opting to resolve legal or judicial disputes virtually or across distances, and without any contact or physical appearance in a courtroom or at in the presence of judicial bodies. These terms are used interchangeably, and enables parties engaged in legal or judicial disputes to arrive at conclusions or to find resolution using technology. The framework utilizes mediation, arbitration, and negotiation (or a combination of all three) to resolve various types of disputes.
The largest share in the legal ODR market in Mediation is a procedure whereby a mediator (third-party neutral) helps the parties arrive at a mutually agreeable solution to a dispute or conflict outside of court. In comparison to filing a lawsuit before a judge or jury, the mediation process has several benefits such as flexibility, confidentiality, saving in terms of time and money, certainty, reduced stress, and most importantly, the parties’ ability to control the result of their case.
Major players in the global legal ODR market are Picture It Settled, LLC (U.S.), Cybersettle, Inc. (U.S.), NetNeutrals, Ltd (U.S.), Tyler Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Matterhorn (U.S), FairClaims, Inc. (U.S), VastEdge Inc. (U.S), FairWay Resolution Limited (U.K.), iCan Systems Inc. (Canada), The Mediation Room (U.K.), and Youstice (Slovakia).
Emergen Research have segmented the global Legal ODR Market on the basis of component, type, deployment type, application and end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Solutions
Case Management
Settlement and Judgement Builder
Virtual Mediation Rooms and Technologies
Agreement Monitoring
Statistics and KPI Reporting
Electronic Consumer Dispute Resolution
Brand Integration
Others
Services
Consulting
Integration and Implementation
Training and Support
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Mediation
Arbitration
Negotiation
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)
On-premise
Cloud
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Clinical Trials
Cloud Migrations
e-Commerce
Family Disputes
Consumer Disputes
Waste Management
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Courts and Tribunals
Government and Enterprise
Dispute Resolution Professionals
Ombudsman
Others
Regional Segmentation:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Legal Online Dispute Resolution business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.
The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2028).
The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.
The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.
