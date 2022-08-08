Legal Online Dispute Resolution Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Increasing number of legal cases and disputes arising from e-Commerce sector are some key factors driving steady revenue growth of the global legal ODR market

Global Legal Online Dispute Resolution Market Size – USD 57.25 million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.5 %” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Legal Online Dispute Resolution Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Legal Online Dispute Resolution market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Legal Online Dispute Resolution market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Legal Online Dispute Resolution industry.

A primary factor driving market revenue growth is the rapid surge in number of individuals and parties, civilian, and commercial entities, and others, opting to resolve legal or judicial disputes virtually or across distances, and without any contact or physical appearance in a courtroom or at in the presence of judicial bodies. These terms are used interchangeably, and enables parties engaged in legal or judicial disputes to arrive at conclusions or to find resolution using technology. The framework utilizes mediation, arbitration, and negotiation (or a combination of all three) to resolve various types of disputes.

The largest share in the legal ODR market in Mediation is a procedure whereby a mediator (third-party neutral) helps the parties arrive at a mutually agreeable solution to a dispute or conflict outside of court. In comparison to filing a lawsuit before a judge or jury, the mediation process has several benefits such as flexibility, confidentiality, saving in terms of time and money, certainty, reduced stress, and most importantly, the parties’ ability to control the result of their case.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the global legal ODR market are Picture It Settled, LLC (U.S.), Cybersettle, Inc. (U.S.), NetNeutrals, Ltd (U.S.), Tyler Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Matterhorn (U.S), FairClaims, Inc. (U.S), VastEdge Inc. (U.S), FairWay Resolution Limited (U.K.), iCan Systems Inc. (Canada), The Mediation Room (U.K.), and Youstice (Slovakia).

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Emergen Research have segmented the global Legal ODR Market on the basis of component, type, deployment type, application and end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Case Management

Settlement and Judgement Builder

Virtual Mediation Rooms and Technologies

Agreement Monitoring

Statistics and KPI Reporting

Electronic Consumer Dispute Resolution

Brand Integration

Others

Services

Consulting

Integration and Implementation

Training and Support

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mediation

Arbitration

Negotiation

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Clinical Trials

Cloud Migrations

e-Commerce

Family Disputes

Consumer Disputes

Waste Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Courts and Tribunals

Government and Enterprise

Dispute Resolution Professionals

Ombudsman

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Legal Online Dispute Resolution business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2028).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

