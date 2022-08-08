Scrubber System Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2031 | Top Leading Players

Scrubber System Market

scrubber system market is estimated to reach $13.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Scrubber System Market," The scrubber system market size was valued at $8.47 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

A scrubber system is a system that is used to remove harmful materials from industrial exhaust gases before they are released into the environment. These systems use a slurry or dry reagent that is injected into a polluted exhaust stream to eliminate acidic gases. Scrubber systems can perform flue-gas condensation for heat recovery.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global scrubber system market trends and dynamics.

By product type, the electrostatic precipitators segment dominated the scrubber system market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and the dry scrubber system segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the others segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the global scrubber system market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the scrubber system industry.

The scrubber system market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

In-depth global scrubber system market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

The manufacturing and processing industry is growing significantly due to increase in demand for products, such as food and beverages, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals. Increase in production equipment leads to the emission of various pollutants and dust. This creates demand for the use of pollution control devices such as scrubber system. The scrubber system is available in a variety of specifications and sizes, making it suitable for use in a variety of industries, such as oil and gas processing, food processing, and other manufacturing industries is anticipated to boost the scrubber system market opportunities. However, the high initial costs of these systems restrain the market growth.

Major players have adopted product launch and acquisition as a key strategy to sustain the competition and improve the product portfolio. For instance, in July 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Smith Engineering, Inc. The addition of the business is expected to enhance Evoqua's portfolio of high purity water treatment systems and expand its service footprint in North America.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the global scrubber system market share, in terms of revenue in 2021, owing to the rapid growth of the manufacturing industry in Asia-Pacific, is expected to boost the scrubber system market growth.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, various manufacturers in the scrubber system market had to stop their business in countries, such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted the sales of scrubber system industry. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials also constricted supply of equipment of the scrubber system market, which negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of scrubber system companies.

