Vegetable Oil Market Set To Reach USD 241.4 billion, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size and Growth Analysis by 2029
Vegetable Oil Market are getting cheaper but healthier options are as pricier as they were Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, August 08, 2022 /EIN/ -- Vegetable Oil Market which was growing at a value of 241.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 345.93 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The world runs on vegetable oil. It’s the third-most-consumed food globally after rice and wheat. It’s in your morning croissant and your oat milk, your salad dressing, your afternoon snack bar, and your midnight cookie.
Our obsession with Vegetable Oil is so big that we use more land—around 20% to 30% of all the world’s agricultural space—for vegetable oil crops than for fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts combined. All of this leads to devastating deforestation, biodiversity loss, and climate change. But what if we could grow cooking oil in a lab?
Vegetable oils, or vegetable fats, are oils extracted from seeds or from other parts of fruits. Like animal fats, vegetable fats are mixtures of triglycerides. Soybean oil, grape seed oil, and cocoa butter are examples of seed oils, or fats from seeds.
Skin benefits of Vegetable Oil Market
Vegetable oil is composed of active ingredients, including the family of fatty acids and vitamins. Omega 3 and 6 (essential fatty acids) and omega 9 are parts of the fatty acids. These are lipids that help maintain a good level of skin hydration, tone the skin up, improve suppleness and regenerate it.
Healthy version
Peanut oil and grapeseed oil are often heralded as healthy substitutes for vegetable oil. Both have a high smoke point and are good for: broiling. Stir-frying.
Different uses
Vegetable oil can be used in frying, sautéing, baking, and in recipes that don't use heat such as making mayonnaise and marinades.
COVID-19 Impact on Vegetable Oil Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a chain of unprecedented events that have affected every industry. However, because the food industry was overburdened with the responsibility of meeting emergency requirements, particularly during the lockdown period, vegetable oil for food applications was consumed in large quantities, and the market saw a surge in demand from the sector. Furthermore, various studies have shown that the demand for vegetable oil is expected to rise by 5.5 million in 2021, with even more demand expected over the forecast year.
Recent development
Bunge Loders Croklaan expanded its oils and fats portfolio in 2021 to meet European organic demand, providing a consistent and scalable supply of organic oils and fats such as sunflower, rapeseed, soy, palm, shea, and coconut.
Cargill Incorporated purchased and improved an edible oil refinery in Nellore, India, in 2021, investing USD 35 million to purchase and improve the facility, which will increase edible oil production volume and allow the company to extend its existing supply chain to meet consumer demands.
Sime Darby Plantation Berhad opened the 'Palm Oil Experience Centre' in Carey Island, Selangor, in 2019. It is intended to serve as an educational hub where visitors can learn more about palm oil as well as the company's operations.
Some of the major players operating in the vegetable oil market are:
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (U.S.)
Kraton Corporation (Netherlands)
Eagle Imports (U.S.)
PAG KIMYA SAN. TIC. LTD. STI. (Turkey)
GrantChem, Inc. (U.S.)
LLC PK "XimProm" (Russia)
AKAY TIC SAN KOLL STI - YUKSEL AKAYLAR (Turkey)
Fujian Qina Trading Co. Ltd. (China)
IBRAHIM WALI MOHAMMAD & CO
C. RUTTEMAN & Co. B.V
MALPLAST INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Akay Ticaret Ve Sanayi Koll.Sti
Matole Ltd (Hungary)
Finis Vegetable Oil B.V. (Netherlands)
Bettcher Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Heat and Control, Inc. (U.S.)
BAADER (Germany)
Dover Corporation
Opportunity:-
The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases has resulted in a shift in consumer dietary habits around the world. As a result, market leaders are introducing minimally processed and organic vegetable oil alternatives. This, along with numerous initiatives undertaken by various governments to promote bio-based products such as vegetable oils, is stimulating market growth.
Critical Insights Related to the Vegetable oils Included in the Report:
Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market
Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market
Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies
Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships
Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period
Marketing strategy study and growth trends
Growth-driven factor analysis
Emerging recess segments and region-wise market
An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market
Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume
Market Segmentation:-
Product Type
Palm Oil
Soybean Oil
Rapeseed Oil
Sunflower Oil
Olive Oil
Others
Application
Food
Animal Feed
Industrial
Key Questions Answered:
Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?
What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?
What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Vegetable Oil Market?
What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?
What is the projected growth rate of the global Vegetable Oil Market?
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.
