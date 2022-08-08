Morocco Records 121 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, August 8 - Morocco recorded 121 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 343 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,880,311 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,371,226, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,702,586 people have received the third dose of the vaccine, while 29,714 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,262,622, while recoveries increased to 1,244,178, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.5%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (40), Eastern region (17), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14), Casablanca-Settat (14), Marrakech-Safi (12), Souss-Massa (10), Fez-Meknes (10) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (04).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,257, with one death reported in the past 24 hours in the Marrakech-Safi region.

The number of active cases has dropped to 2,187, while 04 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 66.

MAP 07 August 2022