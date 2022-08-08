Submit Release
New York: Over 60 Moroccan Youth Participate in 'Future We Want' Initiative

MOROCCO, August 8 - A delegation of 65 young Moroccans participated last week as ambassadors in working sessions at the UN headquarters in New York as part of the initiative "Future We Want: A Global Initiative for Young Leaders".

The Future We Want Global Initiative for Young Leaders is the world's largest platform for youth empowerment in diplomatic and international affairs, civic engagement and global citizenship.

Chaired by the Secretary General of the United Nations Association of Morocco, Chabib Abderrahmane, the delegation had the honor of representing Morocco in this UN initiative that brings together youth from over 80 countries.

During the meetings, the Moroccan youth were able to discuss urgent issues on the UN agenda such as water scarcity, energy transition, human rights and multilateralism as a tool for post-covid recovery.

The Moroccan delegation, also composed of Fouzia Benabid and Hasna Bahit, members of the United Nations Association of Morocco, also met with several ambassadors of member states and senior officials of the UN organization.

The initiative is a flagship project organized by the Italian Diplomatic Academy in collaboration with several national institutions and embassies of other countries. It has offered the opportunity for participation each year since 2018 to young people who aspire to become diplomats or to further their education in the field of international relations and diplomacy.

The initiative was welcomed by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the President of the General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, the Special Envoy for Youth, Jayathma Wickramanayake, as well as the UN Economic and Social Council.

