Submit Release
News Search

There were 247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,753 in the last 365 days.

Morocco Follows with Great Concern Serious Deterioration of Situation in Gaza Strip, Calls for Avoiding Further Escalation (Statement)

Morocco Follows with Great Concern Serious Deterioration of Situation in Gaza Strip, Calls for Avoid

MOROCCO, August 8 - The Kingdom of Morocco is following with great concern the serious deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip, due to the return of acts of violence and fighting, which have caused human casualties and material damage, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed that the Kingdom of Morocco, whose Sovereign, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, chairs the Al-Quds Committee, calls for avoiding further escalation and restoring calm so that the situation does not degenerate, thus sparing the region from further tensions that jeopardize the chances for peace.

While reiterating its constant positions supporting the rights of the Palestinian people, the Kingdom of Morocco affirms that the lasting solution to the conflict between the two parties, Palestinian and Israeli, lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian State living side by side with the State of Israel in security and peace, the statement concludes.


MAP 07 August 2022

You just read:

Morocco Follows with Great Concern Serious Deterioration of Situation in Gaza Strip, Calls for Avoiding Further Escalation (Statement)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.