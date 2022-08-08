Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Air Quality Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Air Quality Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022”, the air quality monitoring system market is expected to grow from $5.05 billion in 2021 to $5.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The increasing levels of air pollution is expected to propel the growth of the air quality monitoring system market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Technology advancements are gaining significant popularity in the air quality monitoring system market. Major companies operating in the air quality monitoring systems sector are focused on developing technological solutions to meet the consumer demand.

Overview Of The Air Quality Monitoring System Market

The air quality monitoring system market consists of sales of air quality monitoring systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the levels of air pollutants. These are devices that assess pollution levels of an particular area in accordance to ambient air quality standards. Air quality monitoring systems are used in outdoor ambient applications.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Indoor, Outdoor

• By Component: Hardware, Software

• By Pollutant: Chemical, Physical

• By End User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

• By Geography: The global air quality monitoring system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity, 3M, Honeywell International Inc, Horiba Ltd, Merck KGaA, TSI, Tisch Environmental, Testo, Plume Labs, Aeroqual, and Forbes Marshall.

