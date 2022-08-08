Insights Into The Global Fire Safety Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the fire safety equipment market is expected to grow from $39.03 billion in 2021 to $43.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. As per TBRC’s fire safety equipment market research the market size is expected to grow to $60.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The rapid growth of the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the fire safety equipment market going forward.
Key Trends In The Fire Safety Equipment Market
Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the fire safety equipment market. Major companies operating in the fire safety equipment sector are focused on new partnerships to strengthen their position.
Overview Of The Fire Safety Equipment Market
The fire safety equipment market consists of sales of fire safety equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect the user from fire during any firebreak. Firefighting equipment is a collection of tools and appliances used to extinguish fires. It can be utilized by professional firefighters and untrained users on the site of a fire, or it can be integrated into the infrastructure of a building (such as a sprinkler system).
Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Product: Extinguisher, Fire Hydrant, Respirator, Others
• By Solution: Fire Detection, Fire Suppression
• By Technology: Active Fire Safety Systems, Passive Fire Safety Systems
• By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential
• By Geography: The global fire safety equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Bosch Security System Inc., Hamla PLC, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Napco Security Technologies Inc, Siemens Building Technologies pvt. Ltd, Gentex Corporation, Eaton Corporation Inc, Nittan Company Ltd., Space Age Electronics, Lowa Fire Equipment Company, Hiren Industrial Corporation, Larsen Manufacturing, and NAFFCO.
Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of fire safety equipment market. The market report analyzes fire safety equipment global market size, fire safety equipment global market share, fire safety equipment global market growth drivers, fire safety equipment global market segments, fire safety equipment global market major players, fire safety equipment market growth across geographies, fire safety equipment global market trends and fire safety equipment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.
