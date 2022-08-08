Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the surgical imaging arms market size is expected to grow to $1.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%. According to the surgical imaging arms industry analysis, high demand for mini C-arms devices is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The surgical imaging arms market consists of sales of surgical imaging arms and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture surgical imaging arms, a vital component used in the field of surgery, especially for performing minimally invasive procedures. The revenue generated by the entities primarily engaged in research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical imaging arms is included in the market.

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market Trends

Integration of technology for real-time visualization during surgeries is gaining significant popularity in the surgical imaging arms market. With the increasing number of patients requiring surgeries, the scope and complexity of surgical interventions such as image-guided minimally invasive surgery continue to surge. In January 2020, Philips announced major innovations in its Zenition mobile C-arm platform. With the new user interface, the clinician will be able to operate C-arm inside the sterile field, reducing the communication burden with the operator and making it more intuitive to control the system. Moreover, the platform is extended to integrate intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) for peripheral vascular procedures for improving workflow and streamlining the operating room.

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market Segments

The global surgical imaging arms market is segmented:

By Product Type: G-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices, C-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices, O-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices

By Technology: Image Intensifier C-Arms, Flat Panel Detector C-Arms

By Application: Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Others

By End-User: Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic Research Institutes

By Geography: The global surgical imaging arms market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides surgical imaging arms global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the surgical imaging arms market, surgical imaging arms global market share, surgical imaging arms global market segments and geog global raphies, surgical imaging arms global market players, surgical imaging arms market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The surgical imaging arms market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc, ATON GmbH, Whale Imaging Inc, Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Medtronic plc, Ziehm Imaging, and Philips Healthcare.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

