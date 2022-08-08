Global Breast Pumps Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Breast Pumps Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Breast Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the breast pumps market is expected to grow to $1.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. An increase in the global women's employment rate is contributing to the breast pumps market growth.

The breast pumps market consists of sales of breast pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing breast pumps. A breast pump is a medical device used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mothers. The milk can be stored for later use. These devices are mostly used by employed women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work.

Global Breast Pumps Market Trends

The launch of new breast pump devices with small size and portable features is the key trend shaping the breast pumps market outlook. For instance, in May 2020, Ameda AG, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of hospital strength portable breast pumps & accessories launched its Mya Joy hospital strength personal breast pump which combines safe & powerful pumping in a small and portable design for moms on the go. Mya Joy offers versatile features, comfort, and safety for moms who are looking for a convenient pumping experience.

Global Breast Pumps Market Segments

The global breast pumps market is segmented:

By Product: Open System Breast Pump, Closed System Breast Pump

By Technology: Manual Breast Pump, Battery Powered Breast Pump, Electric Breast Pump

By Application: Personal Use, Hospital Grade

By Geography: The global breast pumps market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Breast Pumps Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides breast pumps global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts global market size and growth for the global breast pumps market, breast pumps global market share, breast pumps global market segments and geographies, breast pumps global market players, breast pumps global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The breast pumps global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Breast Pumps Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ameda AG, Bailey Medical, Medela AG, Ardo Medical Inc, Linco Baby Merchandise Work Co. Ltd, Pigeon Corporation, Hygeia Health, Lansinoh Laboratories, Whittlestone Inc, and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

