Automotive Camera Market Provides Development Prospects By 2022-2030 According To Emergen Research

Automotive Camera Market Trend – Implementation of rigorous road safety rules and regulations by governments of various countries

Automotive Camera Market Size – USD 6.92 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trend – Implementation of rigorous road safety rules and regulations by governments of various countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global automotive camera market size reached USD 6.92 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for autonomous vehicles and increasing need for easy and convenient driving are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, implementation of rigorous road safety rules and regulations by governments of different countries is expected to drive revenue growth of the global market. Increasing number of vehicles on road is creating serious problems, such as traffic congestion and increase in road accidents. Therefore, governments of various countries are implementing stringent safety norms by mandating vehicle manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate advanced safety technologies in vehicles to reduce road fatalities.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Automotive Camera Market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Automotive Camera Market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Camera Market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Passenger vehicles segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and high population growth, along with improving living standards, and high purchasing power of people in many parts of the world.

Infrared camera segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing need for detecting obstacles even from a long range.

Park assist system segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period, due to increasing need for helping drivers to park vehicles with better precision.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Automotive Camera Market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Automotive Camera industry are:

Intel Corporation (Mobileye, Inc.), Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Magna International, Inc., Valeo S.A., TRW Automotive U.S. LLC, Aptiv Plc, Autoliv, Inc., and Garmin, Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive camera market on the basis of vehicle type, technology, application, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infrared Camera

Thermal Camera

Digital Camera

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System

Driver Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Automotive Camera Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Automotive Camera Market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Automotive Camera Market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Automotive Camera Market Report:

The report encompasses Automotive Camera Market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Automotive Camera industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

